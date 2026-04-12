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Putin Extends Congratulations to Iraq’s New President
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his formal congratulations Saturday to Nizar Amidi following the latter's election as Iraq's new head of state, the Kremlin announced.
In an official statement released by the Kremlin, Putin conveyed his hopes that Amidi would contribute to the continued strengthening of what Moscow described as "traditionally friendly" Russian-Iraqi relations.
"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Iraq," the statement read. "I wish you success in this high position."
Amidi's ascent to the presidency came after a decisive parliamentary vote Saturday, in which he secured a commanding 227 out of 249 ballots in parliament's second round — a margin that signals broad legislative backing for his leadership. With the result confirmed, Amidi becomes Iraq's sixth president since the country's post-2003 political transformation, stepping into one of the nation's most prominent institutional roles at a moment of continued regional significance.
Putin's swift congratulatory message reflects Moscow's longstanding interest in maintaining close diplomatic and economic ties with Baghdad — a relationship both capitals have worked to cultivate across successive Iraqi administrations.
In an official statement released by the Kremlin, Putin conveyed his hopes that Amidi would contribute to the continued strengthening of what Moscow described as "traditionally friendly" Russian-Iraqi relations.
"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Iraq," the statement read. "I wish you success in this high position."
Amidi's ascent to the presidency came after a decisive parliamentary vote Saturday, in which he secured a commanding 227 out of 249 ballots in parliament's second round — a margin that signals broad legislative backing for his leadership. With the result confirmed, Amidi becomes Iraq's sixth president since the country's post-2003 political transformation, stepping into one of the nation's most prominent institutional roles at a moment of continued regional significance.
Putin's swift congratulatory message reflects Moscow's longstanding interest in maintaining close diplomatic and economic ties with Baghdad — a relationship both capitals have worked to cultivate across successive Iraqi administrations.
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