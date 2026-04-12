Moehe Announces Resumption Of In-Person Learning In All Schools Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Based on the approved academic calendar, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the resumption of in-person learning and service delivery in nurseries, kindergartens, public and private schools, and educational service centres, effective today, April 12, 2026.

The Ministry, in a statement, said that the resumption of in-person learning in public schools will include implementing the alternative assessment measures for the mid-term examinations of the second semester, as recently announced.

The adoption of online assessments does not conflict with in-person learning, as they represent a flexible evaluation tool that enables the measurement of learning outcomes under various circumstances.

Meanwhile, private schools will conduct internal assessments in line with their approved educational plans and administer centralised examinations in accordance with decisions and guidelines issued by the respective examination boards.

The Ministry reaffirmed the readiness of the educational infrastructure in Qatar and the availability of the necessary systems and procedural frameworks to address various conditions and developments, whether through in-person learning or distance education, including teaching plans, instructional methods, and assessment mechanisms.

The Ministry further notes that transitions between learning modalities are governed by precise criteria, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State, in a manner that ensures a balance between the continuity of the educational process and the highest standards of safety and security within learning environments.

The Ministry said that it will continue to monitor the current situation and will announce any updates through its official channels in due course, in a way that serves the public interest and safeguards the well-being of students and the education community.

With the resumption of in-person learning tomorrow, school hours in kindergartens and public schools will follow the previously approved and announced schedules without change. As for private schools, they will provide parents with school schedules according to the educational system adopted in each school.

The Ministry released a detailed schedule outlining the official school hours for public kindergartens and schools. Effective from the resumption of in-person learning, the timings are structured to accommodate different educational levels, with specific adjustments for the end of the school week.

The Ministry announced the official school hours for public schools following the return to in-person learning. All students are expected to arrive for a 7am start, but dismissal times vary depending on the grade level and the day of the week.

For the youngest learners in kindergartens, the school day ends at 12:30pm every day. Primary school students stay until 12:45pm from Sunday to Wednesday, with an earlier dismissal at 12:30pm on Thursdays.

Students in preparatory and secondary schools have the longest days, finishing at 1:30pm for most of the week. However, on Thursdays, preparatory students are dismissed at 12:40pm, while secondary students finish at 12:45pm. These schedules are designed to ensure a smooth transition back to the classroom for the entire community.