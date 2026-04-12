Footage Reveals Iranian Strikes On Qatar, Shows Hits On Energy And Civilian Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The investigative programme“Ma Khafi Azam” (The Hidden is More Immense) on Al Jazeera on Friday revealed unprecedented details about the Iranian aerial attacks targeting Qatar, presenting footage capturing critical moments of the military escalation that followed the outbreak of war.

The episode highlighted how Doha turned, within minutes, into a confrontation zone after the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a large-scale Iranian response.

Footage aired by the programme showed ballistic missile fragments falling in residential neighbourhoods, underscoring the expansion of attacks beyond military targets to civilian areas, amid widespread public concern and heightened security alert during the early days of the assault.

Additional scenes documented significant damage to a strategic radar headquarters following Iranian drone strikes, targeting a key component of the country's early warning and air defence systems. Footage from inside Al Udeid Air Base also revealed the impact of a direct ballistic missile strike.

Major General (Staff) Shayeq Safer Al-Hajri, Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations, stated that air defence systems successfully intercepted more than 90% of incoming attacks, limiting losses despite several missiles reaching sensitive sites.

The investigation further revealed that strikes extended beyond military facilities, with footage documenting, for the first time, the targeting of Ras Laffan Industrial City, a cornerstone of Qatar's energy sector.

Commenting on the developments, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari described the damage to the energy sector as substantial.

Dr. Al-Ansari rejected Iranian claims that US forces used Qatari territory to launch attacks, calling them“incorrect” and aimed at justifying direct strikes on Qatar.

He said that there is a clear contradiction in Iranian statements claiming that targeting is limited to military bases, while in reality civilian and industrial sites are being targeted.“The key question is: when did the attacks on the State of Qatar begin? They started within minutes of the US strike, leaving no realistic time for the Iranian side to verify any information.”

Dr. Al-Ansari said that this is not merely an attack on military sites, but on the capabilities and security of the Qatari people, and an attempt to tighten the pressure on them, including attempts to target the airport, which led to the closure of Qatari airspace.“We have repeatedly affirmed that Qatari land and airspace were not used in the attack on Iran,” Dr. Al-Ansari said, adding that Iranian strikes on Gulf states began within minutes of the war's outbreak, leaving no time to verify such claims. He described the narrative as a recurring attempt to justify targeting Qatar's vital facilities, noting that no evidence has been publicly presented.

Major General (Staff) Shayeq Safer Al-Hajri, Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations said Qatar faced“the largest aerial assault in its history,” with a total of 537 air attacks recorded.“On the first day alone, 64 ballistic missiles and 12 drones were launched,” he said, describing the scale as“very large” from the outset of operations.

He added that Qatar was subjected to all forms of aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, drones, cruise missiles, and fighter aircraft, making it the only country to face such a comprehensive range of attacks. The programme also aired footage showing the recovery of wreckage from two Iranian warplanes reportedly shot down during the conflict, offering further insight into the scale and intensity of the confrontation.