Iran Reports Partial Consensus In Talks With U.S.
He also said there were disagreements on two or three important issues.
"Mutual understanding was reached on a number of issues, but disagreements arose on 2-3 important issues, and as a result, no agreement was reached during the negotiations," he noted.
The ministry spokesman added that some new topics, such as the Strait of Hormuz, had been added to the discussions, and each had its own complexities.
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