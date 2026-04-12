Iran Reports Partial Consensus In Talks With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and the United States have reached an agreement on a number of issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

He also said there were disagreements on two or three important issues.

"Mutual understanding was reached on a number of issues, but disagreements arose on 2-3 important issues, and as a result, no agreement was reached during the negotiations," he noted.

The ministry spokesman added that some new topics, such as the Strait of Hormuz, had been added to the discussions, and each had its own complexities.