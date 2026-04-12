Russians Attack Ambulance With Drone In Sumy Region At Night, Three Medics Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

“Tonight, the enemy treacherously attacked a medical vehicle. A Russian drone struck the transport in the Hlukhiv community,” he wrote.

As a result of the attack, three medics were injured.

They were promptly provided with medical assistance. There is no threat to their lives, Hryhorov added.

Six wounded in Kherson region over past 24 hours in Russian attacks

As previously reported, on March 19, Russian forces attacked an emergency medical team with an FPV drone in the village of Hrushivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration