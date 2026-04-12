Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSK Vs DC Highlights: Samson's 115 Powers Chennai To First Win Of IPL 2026


2026-04-12 02:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Chennai Super Kings finally bounced back in IPL 2026 with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals. Skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115 led CSK to a huge total, while Jamie Overton's 4-wicket spell sealed a 23-run victory, ending CSK's losing streak in style. 0:00 - CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs 1:35 - Youngster Ayush Mhatre impressed with a quick 59 2:40 - DC were restricted to 189 all out in 20 overs

MENAFN12042026007385015968ID1110971208



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search