CSK Vs DC Highlights: Samson's 115 Powers Chennai To First Win Of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings finally bounced back in IPL 2026 with a dominant win over Delhi Capitals. Skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115 led CSK to a huge total, while Jamie Overton's 4-wicket spell sealed a 23-run victory, ending CSK's losing streak in style. 0:00 - CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs 1:35 - Youngster Ayush Mhatre impressed with a quick 59 2:40 - DC were restricted to 189 all out in 20 overs

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