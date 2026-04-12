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80% of UAE Residential Projects Use Luxury Positioning as Market Competition Intensifies, Analysis Finds


2026-04-12 01:28:14
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) As competition continues to intensify across the UAE residential real estate sector, a new category analysis of 100 developments reveals that 80% of projects use luxury-coded positioning in their communications, reflecting a broader shift in how developers compete for buyer attention.

Dubai records the highest concentration at 88%, followed by Abu Dhabi at 74% and the Northern Emirates at 67%, indicating consistent adoption of premium positioning across all major markets

The findings suggest that as supply expands and more projects enter the market, developers are increasingly relying on similar signals of prestige, lifestyle, and exclusivity to position their offerings

The white paper, Luxury Sameness in UAE Residential Real Estate: An Industry Positioning Analysis of 100 UAE Residential Projects, examines how developments communicate value in an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving environment

The analysis identifies a pattern described as “luxury sameness” - the widespread use of premium positioning signals across projects - which is contributing to reduced differentiation across the category

“In a highly competitive market, positioning becomes a critical lever,” said Lalaine Chu-Benitez, Co-Founder of Illustrado, a Dubai-based strategic brand consultancy and branding agency. “When a large majority of projects communicate similar premium signals, the basis of competition begins to shift beyond positioning alone

Across regions, the consistent use of luxury-coded narratives reflects a broader normalization of premium positioning, where similar signals - design, lifestyle, exclusivity, and brand associations - are applied across both high-end and mid-market developments

At the same time, the analysis highlights uneven distribution across positioning types, with certain areas of the market remaining underrepresented, suggesting that opportunities for differentiation still exist despite the overall concentration of similar narratives

The report does not evaluate performance or rank developers. Instead, it provides a structured view of positioning patterns shaping competition across the UAE residential sector

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