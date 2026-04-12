Mayurbhanj's Chaitra Parba Festival Marks Start Of Odia New Year

The Chaitra Parba festival has officially commenced in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to mark the beginning of the Odia New Year, which falls on April 14 this year, bringing together artists from across India to celebrate the region's rich cultural heritage, traditional art forms and folk performances.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector and Magistrate Hema Kanta said on Saturday that Chaitra Parba marks the beginning of the Odia New Year, symbolising a new vision and renewed developmental goals for the district. "As every Odia knows, Chaitra Parba marks the start of the Odia New Year. Similarly, a new goal, a new vision, and a new venture are beginning with the new financial year," he added.

On the occasion, the Collector said the festival is deeply rooted in the cultural identity of Mayurbhanj and prominently features the traditional dance form, which remains a key attraction during the three-day event. "In Mayurbhanj, our Chaitra Parba has officially started. This festival represents the art, culture, and all the historical significance for which Mayurbhanj is known," he said.

New 'Mayurbhanj Champion Award' Introduced

Highlighting the major initiative, DC Kanta said, from this year, the 'Mayurbhanj Champion Award' will be given annually to 20-25 individuals based on development and performance parameters. "We will select 20 to 25 individuals who have excelled and declare them 'Champions'. The award will be given every year based on development indicators," he said.

A Platform for Cultural Exchange

He added that artists from across India have been invited to participate in the festival, making it a platform for cultural exchange between different states. "Chaitra Parba includes a martial dance form called Chhau, which is performed here. Many artists come and perform for three consecutive days. We have also brought in martial and folk dance forms from Rajasthan, Gujarat and South India," he said.

According to the Collector, the initiative aims to create mutual learning opportunities among artists and help evolve traditional art forms through cultural interaction.

He said, "We can learn from them, and they can learn from our dance form. This exchange will help the dance form evolve in the future"

Digital Access and Livelihood Focus

He further informed that this year, several new initiatives have been introduced to promote local art, culture and livelihood opportunities. The festival will also be accessible online for those unable to attend physically. "Those who are outside Baripada or cannot visit Mayurbhanj can watch the festival online. We also have stalls for ground-level empowerment and are focusing on livelihood generation," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)