Amitabh Bachchan Pens Introspective Note On Anxiety, Internet's Noise

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a deeply introspective note on anxiety and the overwhelming nature of the internet, offering fans a rare glimpse into his inner thoughts amid the noise of social media. Taking to his personal blog, the 83-year-old megastar reflected on the challenges of managing thoughts and expectations in an increasingly fast-paced digital world.

Big B on Anxiety in a Fast-Paced Digital World

"Each day brings on fresh thoughts and ideas... and the desire to pursue each one with the diligence it requires," he wrote, adding that the inability to address everything at once often leads to mounting anxiety. "All of it cannot be assembled in one 'go'.. so you work on the principle of 'one at a time'.. Fine.. but the mind keeps reminding of what has yet to be done and the anxiety of it," he added.

Big B elaborated on how even moments of pause fail to quiet the mind. "You leave everything and sit back... hoping that the mind shall stop its 'adventure'... but no it does not," he noted.

He went on to describe how "the storm of the internet blows strong," making it difficult to distinguish what truly matters amid the flood of information and rumours online.

Reflections on Information Consumption

In his blog, the 'Sholay' actor also reflected on the evolution of information consumption. He observed that while access to knowledge has become instantaneous, it has come at the cost of deeper contemplation. "The speed of knowing is now at the press of a button... not the 'think button' of the cerebrum," he wrote, suggesting that the internet often overshadows reflective thinking.

Bachchan's note also touched upon generational perspectives, describing the current era as a "fascinating tale of time" for those who have witnessed significant technological change. He contrasted nostalgia for the past with the present generation's focus on the immediacy of the "now."

Previous Philosophical Musings

Earlier this week, the actor had similarly offered an introspective glimpse into his thoughts, acknowledging the universal human struggle to understand life's purpose. "There shall not be a definite answer to a question... each express has multiple tributaries," he wrote, concluding, "You came empty handed... and shall leave similar."

On the Professional Front

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Big B also recently wrapped hosting duties for the 17th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)