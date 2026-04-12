Temperatures Set For Gradual Climb After Cool Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- A cooler start to the day is giving way to a sustained warming trend over the coming days, with temperatures expected to rise progressively through midweek, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Relatively cool conditions are prevailing on Sunday across most regions, while warmer weather continues in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low cloud cover is present over northern and central areas, accompanied by northwesterly winds blowing at moderate speeds and becoming active at times.A slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Monday, bringing sunny and mild conditions across most regions, while low-lying areas remain warmer. Winds will continue northwesterly at moderate speeds.The warming trend is expected to strengthen on Tuesday, with a more noticeable rise in temperatures and generally sunny, warm conditions across much of the country. Winds will shift southeasterly and may become active at times, particularly in Badia regions.Another marked increase in temperatures is forecast on Wednesday, with conditions turning warmer across most regions and relatively hot in southern low-lying areas, including Aqaba. High clouds are expected, while southeasterly winds will strengthen, becoming active and raising dust, especially in desert areas.Temperature ranges on Sunday reflect the prevailing conditions, with East Amman forecast between 17 C and 9 C, and West Amman between 15 C and 7 C. Northern highlands will record 14 C to 6 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 15 C and 5 C.In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 22 C and 8 C, and in the plains between 17 C and 9 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 26 C to 12 C, rising to 29 C to 15 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 28 C to 14 C, while Aqaba reaches 30 C to 16 C.