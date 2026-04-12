'Police Not Helping': Dilip Ghosh Says Trinamool-Backed Irregularities In Bengal Poll Campaign Continue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) BJP candidate from West Bengal's Kharagpur Assembly, Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the election machinery in the state, alleging police inaction and widespread malpractice during the ongoing Assembly poll campaign.

He claimed,“Police is still not helping the commission in the elections. There are many police officers in Kharagpur who are still scaring our voters to vote for TMC.” Ghosh further alleged that voter sentiment was being influenced through intimidation and said,“Taking and giving money, buying votes... Those who could not do anything in 15 years, what will they do now? Their time to go has come.”

Raising concerns over election security, he said,“This was a suspicion from the beginning. There was a fear that bombs, guns and money will be used to vote. That's why election arrangements are strict. Check posts are fully active, many other routes are used to bring election materials.”

His remarks come amid intensified campaigning across the state, where political temperatures have surged in the run-up to polling.

Meanwhile, campaign activity across West Bengal has reached a feverish pitch, with top leaders from all major parties holding back-to-back rallies across districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three major rallies on Saturday in Katwa, Jangipur, and Kushmandi, focusing heavily on themes of identity politics and alleged infiltration.

He promised that a future BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code, asserting it would end what he called“politics of appeasement”, and claimed the party would not allow Bengalis to become a minority in their own state. PM Modi also accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of corruption and misrule, framing the election as a fight to protect West Bengal's identity and future.

The Prime Minister also carried out a roadshow from Bihar More to Station More in Siliguri after his rally in Kushmandi, with large crowds greeting him along the route and later en route to a tea resort near Sukna.

Separately, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed public meetings in Purulia and Bankura, where he highlighted concerns over infiltration in Bengal. He promised that if the BJP comes to power, land for barbed wire fencing along borders would be provided within 45 days, and state government employees would receive Seventh Pay Commission benefits within the same timeframe.