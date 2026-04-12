Petrol, Diesel Rates On 12 April - Check Fuel Prices Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint) Global crude oil prices ended their most volatile week of the year close to monthly lows. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that talks with Iran lasting 21 hours ended without any agreement, adding that he was leaving after presenting what he described as a“final and best offer.”

However, fuel prices for petrol and diesel in India have remained unchanged, as oil companies continue to assess the stability of the situation.

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Despite a sharp single-day drop of 16–17% in international markets on 8 April, there has been no revision in retail fuel prices at state-run pumps today.

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WTI crude oil in the U.S. is priced at $96.57, marking a sharp 12% decline over the week, while global benchmark Brent crude stands at $95.20, reflecting a 10% weekly drop.

Meanwhile, despite recent supply concerns, the government has maintained that LPG availability in India remains stable and sufficient, while repeatedly urging consumers not to panic book or hoard cylinders. Domestic LPG prices have been revised once, whereas commercial cooking gas rates have been revised twice over the past two months, putting greater financial pressure on restaurants, eateries, and other businesses.

Middle East war: What's latest?

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan between US and Iran, talks have reached a stalemate on Sunday as US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement has been reached in talks with Iran. He said that while they would be returning to the US, the development is a "bad news for Iran" than it is for the United States, ANI reported.

Addressing reporters from Islamabad, Vance said that during the negotiations that took place for 21 hours, several substantial discussions were held however, no conclusions were reached.

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The war, which has claimed thousands of lives and unsettled global markets, has now entered its seventh week. Delegations from both sides met to discuss how to move forward with a fragile ceasefire already under strain due to deep disagreements and Israel's ongoing attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The U.S. team was led by JD Vance, while Iran's delegation was headed by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

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Earlier, as reported by AP, speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, US President Donald Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because“regardless what happens we win.”

“Let's see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don't,” the president said.“It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”

(With inputs from agencies)