Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Relief From Storms In South Bengal, But Rain To Return Midweek

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of relentless storms, Kolkata and South Bengal are finally seeing calmer skies. Temperatures are rising again, though brief spells of rain may still return midweek

The recent stretch of thunderstorms and heavy rain is now easing across South Bengal, bringing much-needed relief. From Saturday to Monday, most districts-including Kolkata-are expected to remain largely dry. Monday, in particular, will see clear conditions across the region, marking a break from the unsettled weather seen earlier.

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With the storms fading, temperatures have started climbing again. In Kolkata, the mercury is likely to hover around 34°C during the day and 26°C at night. While the weather feels more stable, the sky may remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, with a slight chance of rain. Light showers and thunderstorms could still occur in areas like South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Purulia. A more noticeable return of rain is expected from Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually spreading to districts like Murshidabad and Nadia.

Looking ahead, Skymet Weather has predicted a slightly below-normal monsoon for 2026. Against the long-period average of 868.6 mm, rainfall is expected to be around 817 mm this season. While Central and Western India may face a shortfall, Eastern and North-Eastern states, including West Bengal, are likely to receive good rainfall, offering some balance to the overall outlook.