India Wants Peace In West Asia, Can't Be Disengaged: Shashi Tharoor

'Cannot afford to be disengaged': Tharoor on West Asia crisis

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that India wants peace in West Asia and lauded the government's engagement with leaders of the region saying "we cannot afford to be disengaged".

He said India's interest lies in peaceful resolution of the conflict. "The impact of this war has reached even the Indian kitchen. Therefore, our interest lies in a peaceful resolution... This war has impacted our factories too... So no matter who brings about the peace, that doesn't concern us," he said.

"We want peace... I am pleased that our government, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the Petroleum Minister are in touch with the leaders in that region. We cannot afford to be disengaged... That engagement keeps us viable, and potentially, enables us to play a larger role that today we are not in a position to play," he added.

India's Diplomatic Engagements in the Region

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. He will meet the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri was on a two-day visit to Qatar from April 9.

Focus on Supply Chain with Saudi Arabia

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday had a virtual call with Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi to review the evolving situation in West Asia, with both sides stressing the importance of maintaining supply chain continuity amid ongoing regional tensions.

The ministers "took stock of the evolving situation in West Asia and reiterated the primacy of supply chain continuity," as the region deals with disruptions caused by the conflict.

Both sides noted the strain conflict has put on regional supply chains and stressed the need for an early recovery through coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows. Goyal highlighted India's steps to support exports to KSA and the Gulf region.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and expressed optimism for early progress in the India-GCC FTA negotiations. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to further deepening the India-Saudi Arabia economic partnership. (ANI)

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