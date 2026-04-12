UP CM Yogi Gives Land Ownership To 331 Displaced Hindu Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed transferable and non-transferable land ownership rights documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh in Lakhimpur Kheri and said the government has fulfilled long-pending promises made to them decades ago.

CM Announces Renaming of Miyapur to Ravindra Nagar

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various public welfare projects, Yogi Adityanath said, "The land on which you settled decades ago, but did not receive ownership rights for, today, you have obtained ownership of that land. I have come here to fulfil, on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the unfulfilled promises made to you decades ago."

He further announced the renaming of the locality, saying, "Not even one Miyan, but the name is Miyapur. Now it will no longer be Miyapur. Now it will be Ravindra Nagar."

Tribute to Bengal's Cultural Heritage

Highlighting India's cultural heritage, the Chief Minister said Bengal has contributed significantly to national identity through figures like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. While Rabindranath Thakur gave India the national anthem, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay gave India the national song.

"This year marks the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram. And in this year, you have been granted ownership rights to the land where you settled decades ago, but lacked such rights. On this occasion, I offer my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you. Today, I have come among you to fulfil the promises made to you decades ago on behalf of Modi ji," he added.

'Double-Engine' Govt's Development Push

Earlier today, along the same lines, CM Yogi said that the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) double-engine government is dedicated to providing respect and basic facilities to the needy, announcing that hereditary and non-hereditary land ownership rights documents will be distributed to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh today.

Taking it to X, CM Yogi noted that the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 213 projects will also take place today. "On the sacred land of Lakhimpur Kheri today, the dreams of rights, development, and one's permanent home will be realised together. Distribution of hereditary/non-hereditary land ownership rights documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, and the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 213 projects, will be carried out," he wrote.

Notably, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for these 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

Further, the Chief Minister added that keys to the houses will also be allocated to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural). He noted that these initiatives reflect the commitment of the "double-engine government" to ensure proper facilities reach those at grassroot levels.

"Additionally, keys to their homes will also be provided to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural). All these initiatives symbolise the resolve of the double-engine government to deliver respect and facilities to the person in the last row," he added in the post.

As per the officials, these families, who had migrated after independence, had not received land ownership rights until now.

Land Rights for Tharu Tribe, More Projects Inaugurated

In a separate event at Chandan Chowki in Palia, the Chief Minister distributed land ownership certificates to 4,556 families belonging to the Tharu tribe. Additionally, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 314 projects worth Rs 817 crore across Palia, Srinagar, Nighasan, and Gola. The initiatives are aimed at boosting development and ensuring land rights for displaced and tribal communities in the region, according to the CMO. (ANI)

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