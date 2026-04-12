Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh Film Jumps 93%, Nears Rs 1700 Cr Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues its dream run at the box office, surprising trade analysts with a sharp jump on Day 24 and inching closer to historic global milestones

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, witnessed a notable surge on its fourth Saturday. After a slow weekday trend, the film collected Rs 13.50 crore on Day 24, marking a sharp 92.9% jump from Friday's Rs 7 crore.

This rebound indicates that despite competition from events like the Indian Premier League, audience interest remains strong. The total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,068.92 crore, reinforcing its blockbuster status.

Globally, the film is nearing a massive milestone. With Rs 411.50 crore from overseas markets and Rs 1,279.80 crore gross from India, the worldwide total has reached Rs 1,691.30 crore.

The film's sustained performance across weeks highlights its strong word-of-mouth and repeat value. Even in its fourth week, the numbers show that the film hasn't lost steam and continues to attract audiences across regions.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film expands the story of undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari (Jaskirat Singh Rangi). The narrative blends personal tragedy with high-stakes espionage, making it more than just a typical action entertainer.

Released in five languages, the Hindi version remains the biggest contributor, earning Rs 13 crore on Day 24 alone, while Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions add steady support. The film's pan-India reach has played a crucial role in its record-breaking run.

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