Rupali Ganguly On Women's Reservation Bill: This Has Been Possible Because Of PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her views on the Women's Reservation Bill during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Spilling her excitement, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering women with his various reforms.

The 'Anupamaa' actress was asked, "India is becoming such a country where 33% reservation for women is now going to happen in Parliament and State Assembly. And this bill, which was passed in 2023, is finally going to be implemented. From the next election, you will see 33% women in Parliament, so what do you have to say?"

Responding to the question, Rupali told IANS, "It took years. I think it took 27-28 years. In 2023, this bill was passed, and now it is going to be implemented. So, I am just so proud that for so many years, so many women must have fought for this. And today, they have reached this point, that finally, there will actually be 33% reservation for women in the Parliament."

Praising PM Modi for all that he has done for the female population of the country, she went on to add, "And this has been possible only after Modi ji's government came into power. It took so many years. Modi ji, you see, all the reforms, all the things, he keeps women in the center. I mean, even if it's the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, why didn't the other governments bring such a thing earlier? Remember, back then, we used to hear that girls had been killed, and there's so much female mortality, and even then, there were many places where, as soon as a girl was born, she was dipped in milk. But are you hearing all these things after Modi ji came to power? You are not. All that he is doing for the women, for the girls, it is simply commendable. Only Modi ji can do this. Because he sees every woman as his mother, his sister, his daughter."