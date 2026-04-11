October And Associates Expands Access To Virtual Non-Clinical Support Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > October and Associates formally announces the growth of its virtual non-clinical practice and invites prospective clients to connect through its Simple Practice page.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – April 10, 2026 – October and Associates, a sole proprietorship founded by a nationally certified professional, formally announces the continued growth of its virtual non-clinical practice and its online access point through Simple Practice at .

Founded informally in 2024 and now moving forward in a more formal capacity, October and Associates was created to serve individuals seeking structured, professional, and clearly defined support outside of therapy and other clinical roles. The practice is designed for people who want clarity, direction, accountability, and forward movement through non-clinical services that remain ethically grounded and clearly bounded.

October and Associates provides a professional virtual service model centered on support that is organized, accessible, and action-oriented. The practice is committed to serving individuals who are looking for a non-clinical approach that emphasizes structure, consistency, and practical next steps without crossing into clinical care.

This formal growth phase reflects the practice's commitment to making virtual non-clinical support more visible and easier to access nationwide. Because the founder holds a national certification, the practice is positioned to serve clients beyond one local market. October and Associates also maintains professional liability insurance as part of its commitment to responsible and professional service delivery.

“October and Associates was built for people who want real support in a practical, professional, and non-clinical setting,” said Myrtle October, Founder of October and Associates.“My goal is to provide a clear and structured path for individuals who are ready to move forward with greater confidence, focus, and support.”

With its formal public launch, October and Associates is strengthening its visibility for individuals who want virtual non-clinical services delivered with professionalism, clarity, and strong boundaries. The practice's Simple Practice page offers a direct way for prospective clients to learn more and take the next step.

To learn more, visit .

ABOUT OCTOBER AND ASSOCIATES

October and Associates is a sole proprietorship providing virtual non-clinical support services through a structured, practical, and client-centered approach. Founded informally in 2024 and now operating more formally, the practice is designed for individuals seeking non-clinical solutions delivered within clear professional boundaries. October and Associates serves individuals nationwide through its virtual platform.

CONTACT INFO

Myrtle October

October and Associates

General Delivery

Champaign, IL 61821

(408) 599-9572

