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Orange Jordan, Aloun Jordan Association For Alzheimer's Disease Sign Cooperation Agreement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Orange Jordan signed a cooperation agreement with the AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer's Disease to provide advanced digital hosting solutions and technical support.
According to a company statement issued on Saturday, the agreement includes hosting the society's digital systems and enhancing its operational efficiency.
The agreement, signed by Orange CEO Philippe Mansour and AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer Chair Reem Abu Hassan, provides for the implementation of an iris-scanning system for individuals with dementia.
The system aims to help identify affected individuals and facilitate their safe return to their families in cases where they become lost, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
Mansour said the partnership reflects Orange's commitment to supporting impactful and sustainable community initiatives through innovative digital solutions.
Abu Hassan, in turn, said that the agreement would strengthen the society's work, expand its services and enable it to reach more families affected by the disease.
Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Orange Jordan signed a cooperation agreement with the AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer's Disease to provide advanced digital hosting solutions and technical support.
According to a company statement issued on Saturday, the agreement includes hosting the society's digital systems and enhancing its operational efficiency.
The agreement, signed by Orange CEO Philippe Mansour and AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer Chair Reem Abu Hassan, provides for the implementation of an iris-scanning system for individuals with dementia.
The system aims to help identify affected individuals and facilitate their safe return to their families in cases where they become lost, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
Mansour said the partnership reflects Orange's commitment to supporting impactful and sustainable community initiatives through innovative digital solutions.
Abu Hassan, in turn, said that the agreement would strengthen the society's work, expand its services and enable it to reach more families affected by the disease.
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