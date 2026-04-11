Harmanpreet Kaur, PV Sindhu Swap Fields For HYROX Fitness Challenge

Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped away from the field to experience the action, while two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stepped off the court to take on a popular fitness challenge in Bengaluru. Sports brands PUMA (official apparel and footwear partner for HYROX races worldwide) and HYROX brought their ultimate disruptive race format to the city for the first time.

PUMA and HYROX Debut in Bengaluru

HYROX is a global fitness race with an exciting format that combines functional workouts and endurance running, 8 rounds of 1 km run +1 workout station. It is open to all levels of athletes, from elite competitors to everyday gym-goers.

From Court to Course: Athletes' Perspectives

PV Sindhu, also an ambassador for PUMA along with Kaur, competed in a mixed relay format, taking on eight 1 km runs paired with eight functional workout stations, including the sledge push and rowing in a fitness race that demanded endurance, energy, strength, and everything in between. She found an encouraging cheerleader in Harmanpreet.

Sindhu said, as quoted by a press release, "Badminton has always been my world - but HYROX is completely different. There is no opponent across the net, just you, the clock, and eight stations that test everything at once. I would pretend it was easy. But that is exactly what drew me to it. Harmanpreet Kaur cheered me on and brought an energy that pushed me harder. As athletes, we are always looking for the thing that makes us better at what we do."

Recently-crowned World Cup winning skipper Harmanpreet said, "I lead a team each time I step onto a cricket field, but watching Sindhu take on the challenge was a unique experience. We come from very different sporting disciplines, with very different training worlds, and watching her compete at the highest level was incredible to witness. HYROX tests you in ways your own sport does not always prepare you for."

Fitness Race Gains Momentum in India

While badminton and cricket met on a common ground, the Bengaluru edition of the fitness race recorded more than 8200 participants across categories, underscoring strong community turnout and growing interest in HYROX as a competitive format.

HYROX came to India in 2025 with events in Mumbai and Delhi, drawing more than 7,000 participants. The Bengaluru edition continues that momentum, expanding the footprint of the sport and deepening the engagement with a growing base of competitive fitness enthusiasts. (ANI)

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