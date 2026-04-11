CSK Beat DC: Gaikwad Praises Samson's Ton, Proactive Bowling Plan

Following his side's win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged the lack of 'X Factor' in team's bowling, but highlighted the Men in Yellow's discussions to be trying being as effective and proactive as possible, which finally paid off against the Blue and Red franchise. Finally, after a horror run of six losses at their home venue, the Chepauk fortress of five-time champions came alive once again, courtesy a masterclass from centurion Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from all-rounder Jamie Overton. CSK finally secured their first points of the season, and this looked their most complete performance so far after three back-to-back losses.

'We were on the mark tonight': Gaikwad

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gaikwad acknowledged Samson's century and how focusing on bowling aggressive lengths swung the tide in the team's favour. "Feels good to finally get the win. Great performance. Always felt that coming here, we had been batting well. To post 200-210, when the wicket is on the slower side, we were showing good signs. One of those knocks where Sanju took to the opposition, played a magnificent knock. Ayush (Mhatre) also. But today was about the bowling. Taking wickets, bowling aggressive lengths," he said.

"We do not have that X-Factor in the bowling, but we have been discussing on how to be more effective and more proactive. In the last few games, we were almost there. Some big overs cost us. Bowling-wise, we were on the mark tonight. We were set back in the powerplay but we came back after it," he added.

On a concluding note, Gaikwad appreciated the love from CSK fans despite their poor run since last season. "That is what this side of the country is - wonderful people and loving the franchise," he concluded.

Match in a nutshell

Finally, CSK have got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.

Points Table Scenario

CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

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