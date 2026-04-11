AI's Second Wind Is Here - Weiss Ratings Plus Report Cites 303% Historical Average And 2026 Data Signals Pointing Beyond The First AI Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weiss Ratings Plus latest research outline what the company describes as a developing second phase of AI market activity - referencing infrastructure sectors, emerging data patterns, and a quantitative methodology with a 22-year track record - as 2026 conditions continue shifting beyond the first wave of AI-driven gains.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. This article contains affiliate links - a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer if a subscription is purchased through these links. This compensation does not influence the information presented. All projections, historical performance figures, and stock rating examples referenced below are drawn from Weiss Ratings Plus promotional and research materials published by Weiss Ratings, LLC. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Weiss Ratings Plus has released new materials highlighting what it describes as a developing "second phase" of artificial intelligence market activity, as shifting conditions in 2026 begin drawing focus toward emerging data trends and less widely followed sectors.

Within its published report, the company outlines a series of recent data signals that it states may reflect a broader transition beyond the initial wave of AI-driven market momentum - one reflected through a group of companies currently categorized as Buy-rated within the platform's grading system.

As attention around artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the company's materials suggest that early-stage signals may be beginning to reflect a broader shift not yet fully visible in mainstream market coverage.

Weiss Ratings Plus, published by Weiss Ratings, LLC, is a premium investment research platform that evaluates over 15,000 publicly traded stocks daily. The platform's materials describe this moment as a potential transition point - not a repeat of what has already occurred, but a second phase that the company's data suggests is not yet fully reflected in wider market conversation.

View the current Weiss Ratings Plus offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This content does not constitute personalized investment advice.







Why This "Second Wind" Narrative Is Gaining Attention in 2026

The materials suggest that as the initial wave of AI-driven gains becomes more widely recognized, attention may begin shifting toward companies and sectors that were not central to the first phase. According to the company's report, this transition is reflected in recent data patterns that point to a broader distribution of AI-related activity across multiple industries.

The first phase of the AI investment cycle concentrated gains in a relatively small group of companies - semiconductor manufacturers, cloud infrastructure providers, and a handful of platform companies that moved early into large language model development. By late 2024 and into 2025, many of those names had already appreciated substantially. The question the Weiss Ratings Plus report addresses directly is whether meaningful opportunity remained after that first wave - or whether it had largely passed.

The company's materials present a specific answer: the platform's current data suggests a second phase that is structurally different from the first. Rather than revisiting the same names at higher valuations, the report outlines a developing shift toward AI infrastructure buildout - data centers, power generation, industrial automation, and specialized applications

Several converging factors are contributing to growing attention around this thesis. The report references large-scale U.S. investment initiatives related to AI infrastructure as part of the broader market context. As market conditions continue evolving in 2026, the company's materials argue that these early-stage signals are beginning to show up in the quantitative data the platform monitors daily across 15,000 stocks.

Whether those signals produce outcomes consistent with the platform's historical averages involves the full range of uncertainty that applies to any forward-looking market thesis - a reality the company's own published disclosures acknowledge directly.

What the Weiss Ratings Plus Platform Presents

Weiss Ratings Plus is a premium subscription tier within the Weiss Ratings product family, published by Weiss Ratings, LLC, headquartered at 11780 US Highway 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408. Weiss Ratings describes itself as a financial research publishing firm and not a registered investment adviser or broker/dealer. The information presented through the platform reflects general market analysis and is not tailored to individual investment needs.

The platform evaluates all 15,000 publicly traded stocks using a dual-index methodology: a Risk Index measuring volatility, solvency, and valuation, and a Reward Index measuring growth, dividends, returns, and efficiency. The system processes over 4,300 data points per stock daily and runs 1.2 billion calculations to arrive at a letter-grade output - A through E - where grades above C reflect a Buy signal and grades below C reflect a Sell signal within the platform's grading system.

The service is currently offered at an annual subscription price of $99, according to the company's published promotional materials - described as a charter rate with a lifetime price-lock guarantee for active subscribers. This pricing information was accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change; verify current pricing on the official Weiss Ratings website before subscribing.

According to the company's promotional materials, a Weiss Ratings Plus annual subscription includes complete access to the ratings platform covering all 15,000 stocks, ETFs, banks, insurance companies, and cryptocurrencies; instant alerts when any stock changes grade; custom screening and filtering tools; historical ratings data for any covered security; three bonus special reports; and access to the Weiss Ratings Plus Masterclass video series. Bonus availability and offer terms are subject to change - verify current details on the official website before subscribing.

View the current Weiss Ratings Plus offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

The Weiss Ratings Methodology and What the Historical Record Shows

The central figure in the Weiss Ratings Plus promotional materials is a long-term performance number: an average gain of 303% across all stocks the system has ever rated as a Buy over the past 22 years - including losing positions. The report presents this not as a curated selection of winners, but as the output of the platform's complete historical record.

The company's materials illustrate this track record with a range of historical examples. The methodology reportedly identified Apple as a Buy in September 2004 - roughly 12 years before Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway began accumulating a position - and maintained that rating through the 2008 financial crisis. Netflix received a Buy signal in January 2006, when the company was still primarily an online DVD rental service and streaming video was not yet a commercial reality. Nvidia entered the platform's Buy category in 2011, more than a decade before the company became synonymous with the AI narrative.

These examples represent the platform's strongest historical calls, and that distinction matters when evaluating what the 303% average figure actually reflects. The Weiss Ratings published Terms and Conditions address this directly: featured gains are described as atypical and are shown specifically because they are exceptional. No representation is made that any account will achieve profits or losses like those shown. The 303% average reflects the full distribution of outcomes, including losers - not a promise of what any individual investor will experience.

The company also references a historical record of calling major market turning points: identifying 98% of banks that would fail during the 2008 financial crisis months in advance, flagging the dot-com bubble in 1999, and calling market recoveries following both of those major downturns. These claims are drawn from the company's published materials and have not been independently verified by the publisher of this article.

The Three Disclosed Companies and What the Platform's Data Shows

The report references several companies currently categorized as Buy-rated within the platform's internal grading system, based on its quantitative methodology. Three have been disclosed publicly as part of the current campaign - described by the materials as the top names from a larger ten-stock list available with a subscription.

TechnipFMC (FTI) is described in the company's materials as an energy technology provider deploying robotics and integrating automation into subsea and surface-level operations. The platform's grading system reportedly assigns FTI an "Excellent" Reward Rating and "Good" Risk Rating, with strong growth in operating profit and revenue, and earnings expected to continue developing over the next two fiscal years.

Garmin (GRMN) is described as a Swiss manufacturer of AI-powered wireless devices spanning smartwatches, automotive navigation, marine applications, and aviation systems. The company's report notes "Excellent" marks across growth, efficiency, and solvency metrics, with the platform's data describing Garmin as outperforming its sector across gross margins, operating profit, net income, and cash flow.

AMETEK (AME) is described as a provider of AI-enhanced electronic sensors, control devices, and testing systems for industrial applications. The report notes that AMETEK has delivered steady above-average top- and bottom-line growth since its founding in 1930, with operating margins described as approximately twice the sector median and growth reportedly accelerating in the most recent reporting quarter.

These descriptions reflect the company's published materials and represent the platform's quantitative output based on its methodology - not personalized recommendations. Individual stock performance involves company-specific risks that no ratings system eliminates, and the emerging signals identified by the platform's data may or may not develop as the thesis suggests.

The "Second Wind" Thesis: What the Company's Report Outlines

The organizing thesis of the current Weiss Ratings Plus campaign centers on what the materials describe as AI's "Second Wind" - a second phase of market activity that the company argues is structurally distinct from the first wave and is beginning to show up in the platform's data as a developing trend worth monitoring.

The report outlines two structural arguments. The first involves the broader policy environment: the current administration's stance on technology and innovation, combined with specific infrastructure investment commitments, is cited in the materials as a factor the platform's data may already be capturing through its daily analysis of earnings expectations, capital flows, and sector-level activity.

The second involves the nature of the opportunity itself. The materials argue that the first AI wave concentrated gains in a handful of widely followed names that have since become expensive or corrected. A second phase, the report suggests, tends to be broader and more infrastructure-driven - reaching sectors and companies whose AI-related positioning is not yet fully reflected in wider market attention. These are the emerging areas of focus the platform's current signals are pointing toward.

The materials also address competitive AI development from China, characterizing it as analogous to the Sputnik moment - arguing that this type of competition has historically accelerated rather than diminished American technological investment. This is the company's analytical framing as presented in the report, not a prediction of how geopolitical dynamics will affect specific equities.

What to Know Before Subscribing

If the company's thesis resonates and the platform's data-driven approach seems worth exploring, a few things are worth understanding clearly before making a decision.

The platform delivers general research, not personalized advice. Weiss Ratings' published Terms and Conditions state that the company does not provide individual investment advice and that its information cannot take into consideration personal finances and goals. Every subscriber receives the same content regardless of their individual financial situation, risk tolerance, or existing portfolio. What is appropriate for any specific set of circumstances is a determination that only the individual investor - and ideally a qualified financial advisor - can make.

The featured historical gains are exceptional, not typical. The Apple, Netflix, and Nvidia examples in the materials represent the platform's best historical calls. Weiss Ratings' own published disclosures confirm they are shown specifically because they are exceptional. The 303% average includes losing positions and reflects a long-term historical average - not a baseline expectation for any individual investor.

The emerging signals the platform identifies are data outputs, not guarantees. The developing trend the report describes may accelerate, stall, or evolve in ways the platform's current data does not yet capture. Strong quantitative signals are a starting point for further research, not a substitute for it.

The refund terms are favorable for evaluation. According to Weiss Ratings' published cancellation policy for Ratings Plus Services, annual memberships may be canceled at any time for a prorated refund on the unused subscription balance. Subscribers may also opt out of automatic renewal at any time. Verify current terms directly with Weiss Ratings before subscribing.

View the current Weiss Ratings Plus offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Weiss Ratings Plus?

Weiss Ratings Plus is a premium subscription platform published by Weiss Ratings, LLC that provides daily stock ratings for over 15,000 publicly traded securities using a proprietary quantitative methodology. The platform delivers letter-grade ratings, instant alerts when any stock changes grade, custom screening tools, and research reports. Weiss Ratings describes itself as a financial research publishing firm - not a registered investment adviser - and the service provides general market analysis rather than personalized investment recommendations.

What is the "Second Wind" thesis based on?

The company's report outlines a thesis that AI market activity is entering a second, broader phase driven by infrastructure buildout, industrial AI integration, and policy tailwinds - distinct from the first cycle's concentration in a small group of platform companies. The platform's current signals are presented as the quantitative output of that developing shift. These represent the company's analytical framing based on current data, not a guaranteed prediction of market outcomes.

What is the 303% average gain figure based on?

The company's materials state that 303% represents the average gain across all stocks ever rated as a Buy by the Weiss system over the past 22 years, including losing positions. Weiss Ratings' own published terms include a required risk disclosure stating that no representation is being made that any account will achieve profits or losses like those shown, and that there are frequently sharp differences between historical results and what any individual investor subsequently experiences.

Are the historical stock examples in the materials typical?

No. Weiss Ratings' published Terms and Conditions explicitly state that featured gains are atypical and are shown specifically because they are exceptional. The Apple, Netflix, and Nvidia examples represent the platform's strongest historical calls. Actual outcomes across the full universe of Buy-rated stocks include losing positions and a wide range of individual returns.

Is Weiss Ratings a registered investment adviser?

Weiss Ratings' published Terms and Conditions state that the company is "strictly a financial research publishing firm" and is "not a registered investment adviser or a registered securities broker/dealer." All subscribers receive identical content regardless of their personal financial situation.

What is the current subscription price?

According to the company's current promotional materials, Weiss Ratings Plus is offered at $99 for an annual subscription - described as a charter rate with a price-lock guarantee for as long as the subscriber remains active. This pricing was accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change. Verify current pricing on the official Weiss Ratings website before subscribing.

What is the refund and cancellation policy?

Per Weiss Ratings' published cancellation policy for Ratings Plus Services, annual memberships may be canceled at any time for a prorated refund on the unused subscription balance. Automatic renewal applies after the first year; subscribers may opt out at any time. Always verify current terms directly with Weiss Ratings before subscribing.

What are the three disclosed companies?

The three companies currently categorized as Buy-rated within the platform's grading system and publicly disclosed in the current materials are TechnipFMC (FTI), Garmin (GRMN), and AMETEK (AME). These represent the top three names from a larger ten-stock list available with a subscription. These descriptions reflect the platform's quantitative output - not personalized recommendations. Individual stock performance involves risks that no ratings system eliminates.

What does the full subscription include?

According to the company's current promotional materials, a Weiss Ratings Plus annual subscription includes: full platform access covering 15,000 stocks, ETFs, banks, insurance companies, and cryptocurrencies; instant grade-change alerts; custom screening and filtering tools; historical ratings data for any covered security; three bonus special reports (10 AI stocks for the second boom, 5 stocks to consider selling, and 3 top-rated cryptocurrencies); and access to the Weiss Ratings Plus Masterclass video series. Bonus availability and offer specifics are subject to change - verify current details directly with Weiss Ratings before subscribing.

Summary

As market conditions continue shifting in 2026 and focus moves toward emerging data trends beyond the first AI cycle, Weiss Ratings Plus is presenting a systematic, data-driven framework for identifying which companies its quantitative methodology currently rates most favorably within that developing landscape.

The company's report centers on AI's "Second Wind" - a second phase the platform argues is broader, more infrastructure-driven, and not yet fully reflected in mainstream market conversation. The platform's current signals point to a group of companies the report describes as associated with this developing second phase based on the platform's data, led by the three disclosed names and a larger list available with a subscription.

The service is priced at $99 annually according to current promotional materials, with a prorated refund policy and an opt-out-of-renewal option available at any time. Weiss Ratings' own published disclosures confirm that featured historical gains are atypical, that the platform delivers general research rather than personalized advice, and that all forward-looking signals carry the inherent uncertainty applicable to any quantitative methodology.

Those interested in reviewing the full report materials, disclosed company picks, and current offer details can do so here: View the current Weiss Ratings Plus offer (official Weiss Ratings page).

Important note: Financial newsletter and investment research services have been subject to increased regulatory scrutiny in recent years regarding performance claims and publisher's exclusion framing. Prospective subscribers should review the most current published disclosures on the Weiss Ratings website before purchasing to ensure the service's terms align with their expectations.

Contact Information

For questions about subscriptions, account management, cancellations, or refund requests, Weiss Ratings lists the following customer support channels on their official website:

Company: Weiss Ratings, LLC

Address: 11780 US Highway 1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408-3080, USA

Phone (USA): 1-877-934-7778

Phone (International): +1-561-627-3300

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM ET

Email:...

View the current Weiss Ratings Plus offer (official Weiss Ratings page)

Disclaimers

Investment Risk Disclaimer: Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The analysis, stock ratings, and market projections described in this article are drawn from Weiss Ratings Plus promotional and research materials published by Weiss Ratings, LLC. They do not constitute personalized investment advice. Always conduct your own research and consider consulting a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Publisher's Exclusion Notice: Weiss Ratings' published Terms and Conditions describe the company as "strictly a financial research publishing firm" that is "not a registered investment adviser or a registered securities broker/dealer." Weiss Ratings Plus operates as a general circulation financial research platform that provides market analysis and quantitative stock ratings. Subscribers receive the same content regardless of their personal financial situation, goals, or risk tolerance.

Results Disclaimer: Historical gains referenced in Weiss Ratings Plus promotional materials represent selected data points from the system's rating history. Weiss Ratings' published Terms and Conditions include the following required risk disclosure: "No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses like those shown in the hypothetical performance results. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program." The 303% average gain figure cited in the materials reflects historical data including losing positions and does not guarantee future performance. Individual investor results vary based on entry timing, position sizing, holding period, and market conditions. Losses are possible.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a subscription is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available materials from Weiss Ratings' official website, published Terms and Conditions, and the promotional materials referenced for this article.

Pricing Disclaimer: All subscription pricing, promotional offers, bonus report availability, and cancellation terms referenced in this article were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Verify current pricing and terms on the official Weiss Ratings website before subscribing.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the company before making decisions.

CONTACT: Phone (USA): 1-877-934-7778 Phone (International): +1-561-627-3300 Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM ET Email:...