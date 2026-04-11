Anubis Lane Productions Releases New Books As Artemis II Returns From The Moon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Anubis Lane Productions Releases New Books

Anubis Lane Productions announced the release of three new books this weekend.

The announcement comes as NASA's Artemis II crew completed its return from the Moon and amid ongoing national discussions about declining U.S. birth rates. Anubis Lane Productions has paused video production and feature film casting to focus on these literary projects centered on family and education.

The titles include two children's books, The Whispering Oaks and An Elephant in a Tree, and the parenting guide The Real What to Expect, What No One Tells New Parents About Pregnancy: Our 3-Week Potty Trained Miracle, and the Homemade Shake That Fed Our Super Babies.

In the parenting guide, Kalista and Adam Anubis describe their experiences raising children, including the use of a homemade superfood blend and a method of early potty training that began at one week old. The couple reports having video documentation and records of their approach and plans to submit an application to Guinness World Records for verification of a baby potty trained by three weeks old.

Adam Anubis is also preparing the release of his book The Clock Is Still Ticking: The Y2K Lie That Never Ended - And Why the Same Playbook Is Still Being Used Today, scheduled to be released before the end of the month.

“These books address topics related to family health and education,” said Kalista Anubis.

Anubis Lane Productions continues its work on community projects, including the transformation of The Fellowship building in Las Animas - a 14,221 sq ft historic property being developed into a space for education, wellness events, and a future community gym.

The three books will be available this weekend on major platforms. Adam Anubis's book will be available before the end of the month. The company plans to resume video production and feature film casting after the book launches.

@AnubisLane

About Anubis Lane Productions

Anubis Lane Productions is led by Kalista Anubis, Adam Anubis, and Daniel Lane. The company produces cinematic music videos, feature films, and family-focused educational content. It is also involved in community development, including the transformation of The Fellowship building in Las Animas into a multi-purpose hub for education and wellness.

Anubis Lane Productions

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Phone: 719 980-5354