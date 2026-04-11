Mexico's IPC At 70,314: 70K Converts From Resistance To Support

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times Daily Market Brief. Mexico Thursday, April 10, 2026 · Covering the session of Wednesday, April 9 The Big Three 1. The IPC held above 70,000 for a second consecutive session, closing at 70,314.19 (+0.13%) - confirming that Tuesday's breakout was genuine. The session opened at 70,066, never dipped below 70K, rallied to a high of 70,981, and settled at 70,314. The conversion of 70,000 from resistance to support - after four failed attempts over two weeks - is the most significant technical development of the month. 2. The intraday high of 70,981 put the IPC within 1.6% of the February 12 all-time high of 72,111. The index is now firmly in the upper range of the March–April recovery, and year-end analyst targets from Banorte (73,500), Monex (73,000), and BX+ (73,432) are within a single strong week's reach. The momentum has shifted decisively upward. 3. The modest +0.13% gain is healthy, not concerning. After Tuesday's explosive +2.47% marubozu breakout, a consolidation session that holds the breakout level is exactly what technical analysis prescribes. The small-bodied candle above 70K signals digestion of gains rather than exhaustion - and the open-equals-low structure (no pullback below the open) confirms buyers remain in control. 01 Market Snapshot

Indicator Value Change IPC Close 70,314.19 +0.13% (+92.43 pts) Session High 70,981.33 1.6% from ATH Session Low = Open 70,065.56 70K held as support ATH (Feb 12) 72,111 −2.5% from close 70K Status (Day 2) CONFIRMED SUPPORT never traded below MACD Histogram −187.72 narrowing (bullish) RSI 59.87 bullish, room to 70 Year-End Target (avg) ~73,300 +4.2% from close

02 Equities - The Confirmation Session

The IPC Mexico today consolidated above 70,000 for the second consecutive session, closing at 70,314.19 in a session that confirmed Tuesday's breakout as genuine. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of the Mexican stock market and Latin American financial markets.

In technical analysis, the session after a major breakout is often more important than the breakout itself. The question is whether the broken level holds as support or whether the move was a false breakout. Wednesday answered decisively: the IPC opened at 70,066 - above 70K - and never traded below that level during the entire session. The index rallied to 70,981 intraday, approaching the February 12 ATH of 72,111, before settling at 70,314. The open-equals-low structure means every single tick of Wednesday's session occurred above 70,000.

The +0.13% gain after Tuesday's +2.47% explosion is textbook healthy consolidation. The market absorbed profit-taking from the breakout session, held the critical level, and probed higher. The back-to-back sessions above 70K - with cumulative volume far exceeding the prior failed attempts - confirm that the resistance has genuinely converted to support. The next target is the ATH at 72,111, just 2.5% above Wednesday's close.

03 The Path to the ATH

With 70,000 confirmed as support, the February 12 all-time high of 72,111 is now the clear target. The distance is 2.5% - achievable in two to three sessions of normal bullish momentum. The intraday high of 70,981 already brought the index within 1.6% of the record. Year-end targets from Banorte (73,500), Monex (73,000), and BX+ (73,432) imply 4–5% upside from current levels - all within a single quarter's reach.

The fundamental catalysts supporting the move toward the ATH remain intact: Banxico's easing cycle at 6.75% with further cuts expected, the USMCA review framework advancing with trade teams engaged, the World Cup tourism catalyst approaching in June-July, the nearshoring thesis strengthening Mexico's structural position, and Hacienda's GDP forecast of 1.8–2.8% for 2026. The risk factors - inflation at 4.63%, manufacturing contraction, business confidence at 5-year low - are real but have not prevented the market from breaking through the most significant resistance level of the year.

04 Technical Analysis - IPC Daily

The chart shows two consecutive sessions above 70,000 - Tuesday's explosive marubozu and Wednesday's consolidation candle - forming a classic "breakout + retest" pattern. The index is now well above the upper Bollinger Band at 70,742, which is expanding to accommodate the new range. All moving averages are below: the MA cluster at 67,635–67,946, the mid-range support at 68,577–68,884, and the 200-day MA at 63,145–63,611.

The MACD at 528.20 is positive and expanding, with signal at 340.49. The histogram at −187.72 is narrowing rapidly - moving from −319 (Tuesday) to −188 (Wednesday) - and should flip positive within the next one to two sessions, providing the final momentum confirmation. The RSI at 59.87 is bullish and approaching 60, with room to expand to 70 before overbought. The secondary oscillator at 48.34 is neutral but turning up. Every momentum indicator supports the breakout's validity.

Level IPC Year-End Targets 73,000–73,500 ATH (Feb 12) 72,111 Session High 70,981 Upper Bollinger (expanding) 70,742 Current Close 70,314.19 70K (confirmed support) 70,000–70,066 Mid-Range Support 68,577–68,884 MA Cluster 67,635–67,946 200-Day MA 63,145–63,611

05 Key Levels06 News in Focus USMCA Review - The Summer Binary Event

The USMCA formal review on July 1 - now 83 days away - is the single largest risk-reward event for Mexican equities in 2026. A ratification or extension would remove the trade uncertainty overhang and could trigger a re-rating toward 75,000+. A contentious renegotiation or delay would cap gains and pressure the peso. Mexico's leverage is substantial: $448 billion+ in annual exports to the U.S., 15.5% of total U.S. trade, and 84–85% of goods entering tariff-free. The Section 122 replacement tariffs (10% across-the-board) expire July 24, adding another deadline to the calendar. Trade teams continue consultations behind closed doors.

World Cup Countdown - 60 Days

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in approximately 60 days, with Mexico hosting matches in Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Hacienda has explicitly cited the tournament as a GDP catalyst, with 5 million additional tourists expected. The hotel and hospitality sector is scaling investment, and consumer, airport, and services stocks within the IPC stand to benefit. The tourism boost is a second-half story that overlaps with the USMCA review deadline - creating a compressed window of both opportunity and risk for the peso and equity market.

Pemex and Oil - Still the Structural Drag

Pemex's structural challenges persist despite the favorable oil price environment. Production at approximately 1.6 million barrels per day (down from 3.4M in 2004), debt above $100 billion, the Dos Bocas refinery at only 118,000 bpd versus 340,000 capacity, and the government's continued fiscal transfers remain long-term headwinds. BofA projects the public sector borrowing requirement at 4.9% of GDP versus the government's 4.1% target, with Pemex support a major contributing factor. The oil price above $100 provides revenue relief but cannot address the structural decline in production.

07 Global Context

The IPC's consolidation above 70K occurred on a day when the broader LATAM rally continued at a more moderate pace. The Hormuz crisis shows tentative signs of diplomatic engagement, with oil pulling back from its most extreme levels - any sustained decline below $95 Brent would simultaneously ease Mexican inflation, support Banxico's easing path, and improve consumer sentiment. The peso near 18.00 per dollar remains competitive for exports while the USMCA shield keeps trade flows protected. Mexico's unique position - the world's largest U.S. trade partner with tariff-free access to 84% of goods - is a structural advantage that no emerging market rival can replicate.

08 Looking Ahead

The confirmed breakout above 70,000 sets up a direct path to the February 12 ATH at 72,111, just 2.5% above. The MACD histogram is narrowing rapidly and should turn positive within one to two sessions, providing the final momentum confirmation. The RSI at 59.87 has room to expand toward 70 before overbought conditions develop. The next resistance levels are 70,742 (upper Bollinger) and 70,981 (Wednesday's high), with 72,111 as the medium-term target.

The risk scenario is a pullback to retest 70,000 as support - which would be a buying opportunity as long as the level holds on a closing basis. A close below 70,000 would invalidate the breakout and shift the bias back to neutral. The macro calendar features the April CPI data (critical for Banxico's rate path), any USMCA review developments, and the approaching World Cup preparation period. The trend is up, 70K is the floor, and the ATH is in sight.

09 Verdict

Wednesday was the session that confirmed the breakout. The IPC opened above 70,000, never traded below it, and closed at 70,314 - a modest +0.13% gain that is far more significant than the headline suggests. In the anatomy of a major breakout, the pattern is: Day 1 = explosive move (Tuesday's +2.47%), Day 2 = consolidation that holds the level (Wednesday's +0.13%), Day 3+ = continuation toward the next target. Wednesday was Day 2, and it delivered exactly what bulls needed.

Bias: Bullish, maintained. The 70,000 breakout is confirmed. The MACD is expanding, the RSI has room to 70, and the ATH at 72,111 is 2.5% away. The nearshoring thesis, USMCA shield, World Cup catalyst, and year-end targets of 73,000–73,500 provide fundamental support for the next leg higher. The invalidation level is a close below 70,000 - use it as a stop. Everything above 70K is new territory for the post-correction recovery, and the path of least resistance points to the February all-time high.

This report was published by The Rio Times. For daily coverage of Latin American markets, read our Latin American Pulse and Brazil Morning Call.