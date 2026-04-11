Bitcoin Holds 1.8K As Japan Classifies Crypto

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio Times - Crypto Daily Report · Covering April 9 Session · Published April 10, 2026 BTC / USD US$ 71,828 ▲ +1.05% H 73,121 · L 70,477 ETH / USD US$ 2,185 ▲ +0.02% H 2,246 · L 2,156 BlackRock IBIT +$269M 5-week high inflows Zcash (ZEC) US$ 368 ▲ +15.37% Quantum + privacy bid Ceasefire Day 2 of 14 Holding so far 1 Japan reclassified crypto as financial instruments - the biggest regulatory upgrade since the EU's MiCA. The Japanese Cabinet approved a bill classifying crypto as financial instruments and imposing insider trading bans and annual disclosure mandates for issuers. Japan is the world's fourth-largest economy and has one of the most active crypto retail markets. This reclassification places crypto under the same legal framework as stocks and bonds, opening the door for regulated institutional products and potentially unlocking trillions in Japanese institutional capital that has been sidelined by legal ambiguity. 2 BlackRock's IBIT pulled in $269M - a 5-week high - as the ETF wave accelerates. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF saw its strongest inflow day in over a month, while Fidelity and Morgan Stanley's new MSBT added a combined $68.2M. Morgan Stanley's ETF drew $30.6M on its first day of trading - a solid but not spectacular debut, ranking second behind BlackRock's IBIT. Four other spot Bitcoin ETFs also tallied inflows on Thursday. The institutional pipeline is firing on all cylinders: record stablecoin supply ($180B on Ethereum alone), Japanese regulatory clarity, and the ceasefire macro tailwind are converging into a potentially powerful accumulation phase. 3 Commodity perpetuals exploded 65,000% in Q1 - crypto is eating TradFi's lunch. BitMEX reported that commodity perpetual swap volume surged from $38.1 million to $25 billion in Q1 as traders flocked to 24/7 gold, silver, and oil exposure during the war. This is no longer a niche product - it's a structural shift in how commodity markets operate. MarketVector and Coinbase launched an index tracking Bitcoin and tokenized gold, explicitly positioning BTC as a store-of-value companion to bullion. The war accelerated the convergence of crypto and commodity markets by years. 01Session Data

Asset Price 24h Chg Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 71,776 +1.05% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,185 +0.02% Solana (SOL) US$ 83.16 +1.23% Zcash (ZEC) US$ 368.23 +15.37% Bittensor (TAO) US$ 264.59 −17.55% Circle (CRCL perp) US$ 86.18 −7.77% Gold (XAU perp) US$ 4,747 +0.70% Crude Oil (CL perp) US$ 95.12 −0.39% BlackRock IBIT Inflow +US$ 269M 5-week high MS MSBT Day-1 Inflow +US$ 30.6M 2nd behind IBIT

02What Happened

The Bitcoin price today held above $71,800 in a calm consolidation session - the second day of stable post-ceasefire trading that is allowing the market to build a base for the next move. BTC traded between $70,477 and $73,121, a narrowing range that signals decreasing volatility and increasing conviction in the $70K–$73K zone. The MACD remains in bullish crossover and RSI sits at 58, comfortably above the midline.

The session's headline came from Tokyo. Japan's Cabinet approved a landmark bill reclassifying crypto as financial instruments - on par with stocks and bonds - with insider trading bans and annual disclosure mandates for issuers. This is the most significant regulatory upgrade for crypto in a major economy since the EU's MiCA framework. Japan's retail crypto market is one of the world's most active, and bringing it under mainstream financial regulation could unlock institutional capital that has been sidelined for years.

The ETF story continued to strengthen. BlackRock's IBIT drew $269 million - a five-week high - while Fidelity and Morgan Stanley's new MSBT added a combined $68.2 million. Morgan Stanley's first-day haul of $30.6 million ranked it second only to IBIT among spot BTC ETFs. Four other Bitcoin ETFs also tallied inflows. The breadth of inflows - not just one fund, but seven - suggests this is a structural trend, not a one-day event. Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, ramped up pressure on Congress to pass the CLARITY Act, calling it "vital" to U.S. leadership in crypto.

The commodity-crypto convergence accelerated. BitMEX reported that commodity perpetual swap volume jumped from $38.1 million to $25 billion in Q1 - a 65,000% surge - driven by 24/7 gold, silver, and oil trading during the war. MarketVector and Coinbase launched a Bitcoin-gold index, explicitly framing BTC as a companion store-of-value asset alongside bullion. Binance rolled out prediction markets via Predict, challenging Kalshi and Polymarket. The DOJ and CFTC asked a federal court to block Arizona's action against Kalshi, reinforcing federal jurisdiction over prediction markets.

On the negative side, Circle stock sank 10% after an analyst downgrade tied to the Drift Protocol exploit fallout, raising concerns about USDC exposure. Bitcoin Depot disclosed a $3.7 million hack (50.9 BTC stolen). Bhutan moved another $23 million in Bitcoin as its sovereign holdings dropped by 70% - a stark contrast to nations accumulating BTC. TAO fell 17.55% on profit-taking. The US Treasury expanded cybersecurity threat intel sharing to the crypto industry, reflecting increases in attack frequency and sophistication. An ex-SEC/Coinbase staffer became Securitize president, while the TON blockchain claimed sub-second finality after its Catchain 2.0 upgrade.

03Technical Snapshot

BTC/USD daily - TradingView · riotimesonline

Bitcoin closed at $71,828, essentially flat (+0.02%), printing a tight-range candle above the Bollinger midline at $70,484. This is the third consecutive session of narrowing ranges - a classic consolidation pattern following a strong directional move. RSI at 58.38 (signal: 48.83) is firmly in bullish territory with room to run before reaching overbought. MACD histogram at 563 (MACD: 374, signal: −190) remains positive with the crossover intact - momentum is stable, not decaying.

The chart shows BTC now testing the $71,828 / $72,899 resistance cluster - a zone that also represents the Tenkan-sen and upper SMA range. A decisive close above $73,000 would confirm the breakout from the six-week war range and open the path toward $80,000 and ultimately the 200-day SMA at $88,271. Key levels: Resistance at $72,899 → $73,121 (session high) → $73,000 (war range ceiling) → $80,000 → $88,271 (200-day). Support at $70,484 (Bollinger mid) → $69,956 / $69,519 (SMA cluster / lower range) → $67,700 (ceasefire day low).

04Verdict

Day 2 of the ceasefire is exactly what Bitcoin bulls want to see: quiet consolidation above key support, with institutional flows accelerating in the background. The three-day narrowing range pattern (from $5K swings to $2.5K to now $1.5K) reflects a market transitioning from headline-driven volatility to fundamental-driven accumulation. The ceasefire unlocked the macro picture; Japan unlocked the regulatory picture; BlackRock's $269M unlocked the flow picture.

The convergence of catalysts is exceptional. A ceasefire that holds. A G4 economy reclassifying crypto as a financial instrument. Record ETF inflows. A new Morgan Stanley product at the cheapest fee in the market. The CLARITY Act being pushed by the Treasury Secretary himself. Commodity perpetuals proving that crypto rails can handle $25 billion per quarter in volume. This is not a speculative rally - it is an infrastructure build-out meeting a macro window.

Bias: Bullish - the base is building for a breakout above $73K. Three days of consolidation between $70.5K and $73K is constructive. RSI at 58 has room to expand. The MACD crossover is intact. The $73,000 war range ceiling is the key level - a daily close above it targets $80K and then $88K (200-day SMA). The ceasefire clock (12 days remaining) provides the macro runway. The risk remains binary (ceasefire collapse = back to $65K), but the probability-weighted return favors longs at these levels given the institutional flow picture.

05Forward Look

Friday April 10 - CPI digestion and weekly ETF data. Markets will fully digest Thursday's U.S. CPI print and its implications for Fed rate expectations. Weekly ETF flow data will show whether BlackRock's $269M inflow was a one-off or the start of a sustained re-entry. Morgan Stanley MSBT day-two flows will be closely watched for institutional follow-through after the $30.6M debut.

Key developments to watch: Japan's crypto bill implementation timeline - details on insider trading enforcement and disclosure mandates will shape the institutional response. Bessent's CLARITY Act push - a congressional markup would be the most significant U.S. crypto legislation event since the Bitcoin ETF approvals. Circle's stock slide (−10%) and its implications for USDC - any credit-rating actions or further analyst downgrades would pressure the stablecoin ecosystem. Bhutan's continued BTC liquidation (70% of holdings sold) - sovereign selling creates headwinds but also creates supply that institutions are absorbing. Bitcoin Depot hack response. UK-led Operation Atlantic froze $12M in crypto scam assets - enforcement actions validate the regulatory framework.

Ceasefire clock: 12 days remaining. Every quiet day builds the base. The narrowing BTC range suggests the market is coiling for a directional move - the $73K breakout or a retreat to $69K will likely resolve before mid-April. Polymarket ceasefire odds are rising. The structural setup - Japan regulation + BlackRock flows + ceasefire + Fed dovish tilt + Bessent CLARITY push - is the strongest since Bitcoin's October 2025 all-time high. The only missing ingredient is a catalyst to break $73K. The ceasefire converting to a permanent deal would be that catalyst.

This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Crypto assets are highly volatile and may lose all value. Published by The Rio Times.