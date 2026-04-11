Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Saturday, April 11, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Saturday, April 11, 2026. The MAR runs its free Saturday from 11h to 18h. Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile sails at the MAM are in their penultimate day - tomorrow is the absolute final day. The CCBB's Viva Mauricio closes Monday. The Ibovespa's ceasefire rally reached a new peak on Friday: +1.12% to 197,324, the 16th all-time record of 2026 and the ninth consecutive session of gains. The week was the best since January at +4.93%. The dollar fell to R$5.01 - touching R$5.00 intraday for the first time in two years. YTD: +22.47%. The weather is cool at 25°C with 20% rain - comfortable for the MAR, the Flamengo park walk to the MAM, and the CCBB.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SAT 11 25°C Cool, mostly dry 20% rain MAR free Saturday - Buren penultimate day SUN 12 26°C Warm, slight chance 25% rain BUREN CLOSING DAY at the MAM MON 13 26°C Warm, slight chance 25% rain Viva Mauricio CLOSING DAY at CCBB TUE 14 26°C Warm, clear 0% rain MAR free Tuesday - zero rain

A pleasant weekend at 25–26°C with low rain. Saturday and Sunday are comfortable for the Buren farewell at the MAM. Monday holds at 26°C for Viva Mauricio's closing. Tuesday is perfect: 26°C, 0% rain for the MAR free day.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR free Saturday 11h–18h: No Martins + Bienal + Augusti - zero cost -MAM open 10h–18h: Buren Voile/Toile - PENULTIMATE DAY, free -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio - closes Monday, free -Ibovespa record 197,324 - dollar at R$5.01, near R$5.00 -Tomorrow: BUREN CLOSING DAY - absolute last chance ever -Monday: Viva Mauricio closes at the CCBB - final day

This is the farewell weekend. The MAR is free today, Buren's sails are in their penultimate day at the MAM, and Viva Mauricio at the CCBB has two days left. Three museums, two free, two exhibitions closing. At 25°C/20% rain, conditions are ideal.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAR - Free Saturday PRAÇA MAUÁ

Three exhibitions at zero cost. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio - the first institutional solo for the painter of Black Brazilian life. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance. Guilhermina Augusti 's first institutional solo. Free entry all day.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sat 11h–18h (last entry 17h). Free today. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (PENULTIMATE DAY) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Tomorrow, Sunday April 12, is the final day. Today is the penultimate chance. After tomorrow, the exhibition is gone permanently. Free admission. The sculpture garden and permanent collection are also on view.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sat 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

CCBB - Viva Mauricio (Final Weekend)

Immersive Turma da Mônica experience - free. Closes Monday, April 13. This weekend is the last comfortable chance for families.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Sat 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on weekends. Metrô and VLT on weekend schedules.

Farewell route: CCBB (9h, free) → MAR (11h, free) → lunch in Centro → Metrô to Cinelândia → walk through Parque do Flamengo → MAM Buren (afternoon, free). Three museums, all free, in one day. At 25°C/20% rain, the park walk is comfortable.

05Where to EatFOOD

Centro: The MAR and CCBB cafés are open. Travessa do Comércio for Saturday botequins. Rua do Mercado for newer options.

Flamengo: After the MAM, Largo do Machado and Catete for restaurants. At 25°C, outdoor seating is comfortable.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Dollar at R$5.01: The real touched R$5.00 intraday on Friday - the first time in two years. The weekly drop was 2.90%. YTD the dollar is down 8.72%. Remittances, imports, and travel are at their most favourable since early 2024. If the ceasefire holds, R$5.00 may break definitively.

Week in review: The Ibovespa gained 4.93% in the week - the best since January. Nine consecutive gains. Three new all-time records. The ceasefire rally has added nearly 10,000 points since last Tuesday. The market's focus now shifts to whether the 45-day truce leads to a permanent deal.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Farewell weekend: Today: MAR free + MAM Buren penultimate + CCBB Viva Mauricio. Tomorrow: BUREN CLOSING DAY - absolute last chance. Monday: Viva Mauricio closes. Two landmark exhibitions end this weekend. At 25°C/20% rain, conditions are ideal for the full three-museum route.

What comes next: After Buren and Viva Mauricio close, the MAR (No Martins + Bienal + Augusti) becomes the cultural anchor. The MAM will rotate to new programming. The CCBB will announce its next headline. The gallery circuit in Jardim Botânico and Ipanema continues.

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Round 10 continues this weekend. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table. Full schedule at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Friday close (markets closed today): Ibovespa +1.12% to 197,324 - new all-time record, 16th of the year, 9th consecutive gain. Hit 197,554 intraday. Dollar −1.03% to R$5.01 - touched R$5.00 intraday, lowest in 2 years. Week: +4.93% (best since January). April: +5.26%. YTD: +22.47%. Dollar YTD: −8.72%. Volume R$33.5B.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Ceasefire reshaping inflation outlook - oil well below pre-war highs. Copom sees potentially more dovish path. Next meeting: April 28–29. Tiradentes holiday April 21 (B3 closed). For full analysis, see Friday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Sun Apr 12: BUREN CLOSING DAY at the MAM - absolute final day. All museums open. 26°C, 25% rain.

Mon Apr 13: Viva Mauricio CLOSING DAY at the CCBB. MAR open. 26°C, 25% rain.

COMING UP

Tue Apr 14: MAR free Tuesday - 26°C, 0% rain. Best free day of the month.

Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed.

Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Saturday, April 11, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Friday, April 10 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Friday, April 10 | Brazil's Morning Call