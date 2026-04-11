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São Paulo Daily Brief For Saturday, April 11, 2026


2026-04-11 03:13:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Welcome to your São Paulo daily guide for Saturday, April 11, 2026. The Pinacoteca runs its free Saturday across all three buildings: Pascale Marthine Tayou's Knockout! fills seven Pina Luz galleries, Macunaíma é Duwid holds Pina Estação, and Cristina Salgado occupies the Octógono - all at zero cost. The MASP is also open with five exhibitions including Renoir (R$85/R$42). At the CCSP, Sheyla Ayo has eight days remaining. The Ibovespa's ceasefire rally reached 197,324 on Friday - a new all-time record, the 16th of 2026, capping the best week since January at +4.93%. The dollar fell to R$5.01, touching R$5.00 intraday for the first time in two years. YTD: +22.47%. The weather improves to 23°C with 20% rain - the weekend gets better from here.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SAT 11 23°C Cool, mostly dry 20% rain Pinacoteca free Saturday SUN 12 25°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain Paulista Aberta - best day of the weekend MON 13 26°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain Pinacoteca open - MASP closed (Monday) TUE 14 26°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h

The weekend improves steadily. Saturday at 23°C/20% - comfortable for the Pinacoteca and Jardim da Luz. Sunday warms to 25°C/10% - ideal for Paulista Aberta. Monday and Tuesday hold at 26°C/10% - a warm, dry stretch ahead. Bring a light layer for Saturday morning.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Pinacoteca free Saturday: Nocaute (Tayou) + Macunaíma + Salgado - zero cost -MASP open 10h–18h: Renoir + four Latin American shows (R$85/R$42) -CCSP: Sheyla Ayo - 8 days remaining (closes Apr 19) -Ibovespa record 197,324 - dollar at R$5.01, near R$5.00 -Tomorrow: Paulista Aberta - 25°C, 10% rain, best day of the weekend -Tuesday: MASP free day 10h–20h - 26°C, 10% rain

Saturday is the Pinacoteca's free day - Tayou's Knockout! at zero cost across all three buildings. Tomorrow's Paulista Aberta at 25°C/10% is the outdoor highlight. Tuesday brings the MASP free day. Three excellent free-to-low-cost days ahead.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions Pinacoteca - Free Saturday LUZ

Three exhibitions at zero cost across all buildings. Pascale Marthine Tayou: Knockout! fills seven Pina Luz galleries - the Cameroonian artist's first institutional show in Brazil. Macunaíma é Duwid at Pina Estação. Cristina Salgado: A mãe contempla o mar in the Octógono. All through August 2. Free entry all day.

Pina Luz: Praça da Luz 2. Pina Estação: Largo General Osório 66. Sat 10h–18h (entry until 17h). Free today. Metrô: Luz (Line 1-Blue / Line 4-Yellow).

MASP - Renoir + Histórias Latino-Americanas AVENIDA PAULISTA

Five exhibitions: Cinco ensaios sobre o MASP - Renoir, Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: réplica, La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo, and the permanent collection. All Latin American shows through August. Tuesday is the next free day.

Av. Paulista 1578. Sat 10h–18h. R$85/R$42. Metrô: Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green).

Also Open Today More Cultural Venues

CCSP (R. Vergueiro 1000): Sheyla Ayo - 8 days remaining (closes Apr 19), free. MAC USP (Ibirapuera): abstractions, free. Parque Ibirapuera: 5h–midnight, free. Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz): funk exhibition, 9h–16h30, R$24.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on weekends. Metrô on weekend schedules.

Luz circuit: Metrô to Luz for the Pinacoteca. Pina Luz and Pina Estação are across the Jardim da Luz - five-minute walk at 23°C. For the MASP, take Line 2-Green to Trianon-MASP. Both museums comfortably visited in one day.

05Where to EatFOOD

Luz: Pinacoteca café. Walk to the Mercadão (~15 min) for the mortadela sandwich and pastel de bacalhau. At 23°C the walk through the neighbourhood is pleasant.

Paulista: MASP café, Japan House restaurant, R. Augusta. At 23°C, outdoor seating on R. Oscar Freire is comfortable for autumn dining.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Dollar at R$5.01: The real touched R$5.00 intraday on Friday - the first time in two years. Weekly drop: −2.90%. YTD: −8.72%. Remittances, imports, and travel are at their most favourable since early 2024. If the ceasefire holds, R$5.00 may break definitively next week.

Week in review: Ibovespa +4.93% - best week since January. Nine consecutive gains. Three new all-time records. The ceasefire rally added nearly 10,000 points since last Tuesday. The 45-day truce is holding. Oil well below pre-war levels. The inflation outlook is improving.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Weekend plan: Today: Pinacoteca free (Nocaute at zero cost) + Mercadão lunch. Tomorrow: Paulista Aberta (9h–17h) + Feira da Liberdade (9h) - 25°C, 10% rain, the best Sunday of the month. Tuesday: MASP free day (10h–20h). Three exceptional free-to-low-cost days.

Sheyla Ayo countdown: Eight days remaining at the CCSP (closes April 19). Free admission. Visit this weekend or next week - after the 19th, it is gone.

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Round 10 continues this weekend. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table. Full schedule at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Friday close (markets closed today): Ibovespa +1.12% to 197,324 - new all-time record, 16th of the year, 9th consecutive gain. Hit 197,554 intraday. Dollar −1.03% to R$5.01 - touched R$5.00 intraday, lowest in 2 years. Week: +4.93% (best since January). April: +5.26%. YTD: +22.47%. Dollar YTD: −8.72%. Volume R$33.5B.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Ceasefire reshaping inflation outlook - oil well below pre-war highs. Copom sees potentially more dovish path. Next meeting: April 28–29. Tiradentes April 21 (B3 closed). For full analysis, see Friday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Sun Apr 12: Paulista Aberta 9h–17h + Feira da Liberdade. MASP open. 25°C, 10% rain - best day.

Tue Apr 14: MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - 26°C, 10% rain.

COMING UP

Apr 19: Sheyla Ayo closes at CCSP - 8 days remaining.

Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed.

Apr 28–29: Next Copom - ceasefire reshaping rate outlook.

São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Saturday, April 11, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, CCSP, MAC USP. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: São Paulo Daily Brief - Friday, April 10 | Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, April 11 | Brazil's Morning Call

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The Rio Times

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