MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Feijoada Raiz + Amigos da Cacilda from 11 am · Mahmundi e Jaloo at Blue Note Rio 10:30 pm · Cidade Negra at Circo Voador 11 pm · Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix Day 1 at Flamengo · Rio Scenarium peak Saturday · Buren sails penultimate day · The first peak Saturday since DE26 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Saturday is the biggest night of the Rio de Janeiro nightlife week - and today is the biggest single day of events in April. Thebrings SailGP's historic South American debut to Guanabara Bay: F50 catamarans racing at 100+ km/h against the backdrop of Sugarloaf Mountain, with two-time Olympic championleading the Mubadala Brazil team on home waters. Race Stadium atfrom 10 am - the same location as the, where Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile sails enter theirbefore tomorrow's closing. At the, the Saturday double event runs:on the calçadão from 11 am with thebrass band (Favela Brass alumni) and the buffet at R$89.90. The evening show at 8 pm leads into the late session at 10:30 pm:- two of the most important artists to emerge from the Brazilian independent music scene since 2016, bringing their fusion of electronic pop, tecnobrega, and contemporary MPB to the Copacabana stage. At the- one of Brazil's most beloved bands, mixing reggae, pop, and messages of hope across three decades - plays at 11 pm. In Lapa, the full triangle operates at peak Saturday:packed,at maximum,to 2 am.keeps the late kitchen. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Warm - 28 °C, 25 % rain. A good Saturday. Feijoada · Brass · Mahmundi · Jaloo Blue Note Rio - Feijoada + Mahmundi e Jaloo → Copacabana · Feijoada 11 am · Show 8 pm · Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm Reggae · Pop · Three Decades · Lapa Circo Voador - Cidade Negra 11 pm → Lapa · R. dos Arcos · Tickets via venue SailGP · F50 · Martine Grael · Flamengo Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix - Day 1 → Praia do Flamengo · From 10 am · SailGP debut · Tickets sailgp Samba · Gafieira · Peak Saturday Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday → Centro · R. do Lavradio · Feijoada 12 pm + Night 7 pm–2 am+ 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Feijoada Raiz + Show 8 pm + Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm Feijoada from 11 am · Amigos da Cacilda · R$89.90 buffet · Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Eventim 2 Circo Voador - Cidade Negra 11 pm · R. dos Arcos – Lapa · Reggae · Pop · Three decades · Tickets via venue 3 Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix - Day 1 From 10 am · Praia do Flamengo · F50 catamarans · Martine Grael · Tickets sailgp 4 Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday Feijoada 12 pm · Night 7 pm–2 am+ · R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · Cover ~R$40–60 · Sympla 5 Carioca da Gema - Saturday Night Doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Sympla 6 Beco do Rato - Saturday to 2 am + Nova Capela Late 6 pm–2 am · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Nova Capela kitchen late 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Feijoada Raiz + Show + Mahmundi e Jaloo Feijoada · Brass · Electronic Pop

Saturday at the Blue Note is the triple event. The day begins at 11 am with Feijoada Raiz on the calçadão - the Copacabana oceanfront, the signature buffet (R$89.90), and the Amigos da Cacilda brass band (Favela Brass alumni) carrying the energy of the rua on saxophone, trumpet, trombone, tuba, surdo, bumbo and percussion. The feijoada crowd eats, drinks and dances through the afternoon. Then the evening show at 8 pm - check com for tonight's first act. At 10:30 pm, the late session belongs to Mahmundi e Jaloo - two artists who emerged in 2016 as among the most significant voices of their generation. Mahmundi (born Júlia Mestre) blends electronic production with MPB songwriting; Jaloo (from Belém do Pará) fuses tecnobrega, pop, and electronic music with a performative intensity that has drawn comparisons to FKA twigs and Björk. Together on the Blue Note stage, they represent the contemporary Brazilian music that exists beyond samba and bossa nova - the future meeting the tradition in a room that holds both.

Sat Feijoada 11 am · Show 8 pm · Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · R$89.90 buffet Amigos da Cacilda brass band · Eventim 2Circo Voador - Cidade Negra 11 pm Reggae · Pop · Live

Cidade Negra at the Circo Voador at 11 pm - one of Brazil's most beloved bands, mixing reggae, pop, and messages of hope across three decades, on the iconic open-air stage under the Arcos da Lapa. The band prepares each show as a tribute to their audience, and the Circo Voador - Rio's defining alternative concert venue - is the natural home for the encounter. The Circo sits within the Lapa corridor: the acoustic samba city at the Scenarium, Gema and Beco feeds into the Cidade Negra set at 11 pm - the Saturday crawl that crosses genres within walking distance. Tickets via the venue or online channels.

Sat 11 pm · Tickets via venue Circo Voador – R. dos Arcos – Lapa Reggae + pop · Three decades · Walking distance from Scenarium 3Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix - Day 1 SailGP · F50 · Debut

The Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix brings the Rolex SailGP Championship to South America for the first time - F50 catamarans racing at speeds exceeding 100 km/h on Guanabara Bay, against the backdrop of Sugarloaf Mountain and Pão de Açúcar. Thirteen national teams compete for a record-breaking US$12.8 million season prize. The spotlight falls on Martine Grael - two-time Olympic sailing champion and SailGP's first female driver - leading the Mubadala Brazil team on home waters for the first time. Great Britain leads the 2026 season standings. Over 8,000 spectators expected. The Race Stadium is at Praia do Flamengo - the approximate entrance on Av. Infante Dom Henrique (in front of the Assador Restaurant). The MAM is at the same location - combine SailGP with the Buren sails on their penultimate day. Tickets via sailgp. Day 2 continues tomorrow.

Sat from 10 am · Praia do Flamengo · sailgp F50 catamarans · 13 teams · Guanabara Bay Martine Grael · Brazil home waters · Day 1 of 2 4Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday Samba · Gafieira · Packed

Saturday at the Rio Scenarium is the peak: feijoada from noon with live samba on the ground floor, then the night programme from 7 pm when the three-storey casarão shifts into maximum energy. Cover R$40–60. The crowd matches Friday for intensity but skews more local. The kitchen runs all night. Arrive before 8 pm for a table or book via Sympla. The first full-power peak Saturday since DE26 on April 4 - the casarão glows, the samba hits hard, the crowd dances on three floors until past 2 am. The Scenarium-to-Cidade Negra route: samba at the Scenarium from 7 pm, ride-hailing or walk to Circo Voador at 11 pm for Cidade Negra - the acoustic city feeds into the reggae city within one neighbourhood.

Sat feijoada 12 pm · Night 7 pm–2 am+ · Cover ~R$40–60 R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · Sympla Walk to Circo Voador for Cidade Negra at 11 pm 5Carioca da Gema + Beco do Rato + Nova Capela Samba · Late · Peak

Carioca da Gema at peak Saturday - doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm, the colonial room on Mem de Sá at its loudest and most physical. The Gema on a Saturday rivals the Scenarium for energy. Check Sympla for tonight's act. Beco do Rato to 2 am - the free anchor of the Lapa triangle, the alleyway filling after 10 pm with the spill-out from the Scenarium, the Gema, and tonight the Cidade Negra crowd from the Circo Voador. The 1 am set is when the Beco is at its most concentrated. Nova Capela on Av. Mem de Sá, 96 keeps the kitchen late - cabrito assado, cold chope, the anchor that closes every Lapa Saturday. The full Saturday crawl: Gema HH at 7:30, Scenarium at 9, Beco at 11, Cidade Negra at Circo Voador 11 pm, Nova Capela after.

Gema: Sat doors 7:30 pm · Show 8:30 pm · Sympla Beco: Sat 6 pm–2 am · No cover · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 Nova Capela: daily · Kitchen late · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 04 Suggested Route Peak Saturday edition 1 10:00 am - SailGP at Praia do Flamengo + MAM Buren sails F50 catamarans in Guanabara Bay. Same location as the MAM - combine racing with the Buren sails on their penultimate day (free). Art and sport, one morning, one Flamengo waterfront. 2 11:00 am - Feijoada Raiz at Blue Note Rio Amigos da Cacilda brass band, feijoada buffet R$89.90, samba on the Copacabana oceanfront. The Saturday daytime tradition continues through April. 3 8:00 pm - Blue Note show or Lapa Stay at the Blue Note for the 8 pm show. Or metro to Lapa for Scenarium, Gema and Beco at peak Saturday energy. Both feed into the late circuit. 4 10:30 pm - Mahmundi e Jaloo at Blue Note or Cidade Negra at Circo Voador Two parallel late options. Mahmundi e Jaloo at the Blue Note (electronic pop, contemporary MPB). Or Cidade Negra at Circo Voador at 11 pm (reggae, pop). Copacabana or Lapa - two cities, one Saturday night. 5 Late - Beco to 2 am or Nova Capela The Beco's final set. Nova Capela kitchen. The Scenarium pushes past 2 am. Tomorrow: Buren final day + SailGP Day 2 + Roxette at Vivo Rio. The weekend closes. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Saturday after 10 pm is the fullest the circuit has been since DE26. Rio Scenarium pushes past 2 am. Carioca da Gema finishes around 11 pm. Beco do Rato to 2 am. Cidade Negra at Circo Voador from 11 pm - the late-night headline in Lapa. Mahmundi e Jaloo at Blue Note Rio at 10:30 pm. Nova Capela kitchen late. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks open late.Peak Friday - Brilho da Malacaxêta (Tributo Moraes Moreira e Pepeu Gomes) at Blue Note Rio 10:30 pm. Scenarium packed. Gema in full flight. Beco to 2 am. Tonight the circuit reaches its Saturday maximum.The eleven Optimist sails close. Free. 10h–18h. Do not miss this.at Praia do Flamengo - same location as the MAM. Combine the Buren farewell with the SailGP final races.Blue Note Sunday single session. Bip Bip Sunday samba. Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am.Viva Mauricio closes at CCBB.Cine Jazz #2 - Electric Miles Band with Guilherme Dias Gomes & Victor Biglione at Blue Note Rio.The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos.Next Copom. 06 Plan B More today ›- Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile at the MAM closes. Today is the second-to-last chance. Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Free. 10h–18h. Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. The SailGP Race Stadium is at the same location - combine art and racing on the Flamengo waterfront. ›- Race Stadium entrance on Av. Infante Dom Henrique, Flamengo (in front of Assador Restaurant). Public transport encouraged - metro to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado, walk through Parque do Flamengo. Tickets via sailgp. VIP packages available. Day 2 continues tomorrow. The organisers encourage walking, cycling, and public transport. ›- Two feijoadas, one Saturday. Blue Note calçadão from 11 am with Amigos da Cacilda brass. Scenarium from noon with the three-storey casarão. The definitive Saturday daytime crawl. ›- D-Edge NAVE from midnight - the Saturday flagship. Anjunadeep Open Air at Parque Villa Lobos (Eli & Fur, Marsh). Gop Tun Festival at Arena Pacaembu (Jayda G, Logic1000, FJAAK). Blackberry Smoke at Audio. Borogodó peak Saturday. The São Paulo Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. ›at MAM (free, 10h–18h). SailGP Day 2 at Flamengo.Blue Note Sunday single session. Bip Bip Sunday samba. Beco 6 pm–1 am. Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes CCBB. Apr 15: Cine Jazz #2 Electric Miles Band. Apr 26: The Weeknd. Apr 28–29: Copom. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide notes that Saturday is the busiest night of the week on public transport - and with SailGP at Flamengo, expect additional daytime crowds. Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana and Blue Note. Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa - Scenarium, Gema, Beco, Circo Voador, Nova Capela. Cinelândia or Largo do Machado for Flamengo, SailGP, and MAM. Last trains around midnight - plan ride-hailing for the late Scenarium, Cidade Negra, or Blue Note departure.Warm Saturday - 28 °C, 25 % rain. Mostly dry. Good for the Blue Note calçadão, the Buren sails, and the SailGP waterfront. Carry a light umbrella for transitions.99 and Uber - Saturday surge is the highest of the week. Book ahead for post-midnight departures.Rio de Janeiro on a Saturday night is at peak energy. Lapa is crowded and well-populated. The SailGP area at Flamengo will be busy during the day. Copacabana is busy around the Blue Note. Standard awareness - keep valuables discreet, ride-hailing after midnight. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Feijoada · Mahmundi e Jaloo · Boardwalk The daytime-to-night circuit: Feijoada Raiz from 11 am with Amigos da Cacilda, show 8 pm, Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm. Boardwalk kiosks late. The Blue Note Saturday at its fullest. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Lapa / Centro Scenarium Peak · Gema · Beco · Cidade Negra · Capela The full Lapa triangle at peak Saturday + Cidade Negra at Circo Voador 11 pm. Scenarium feijoada + night. Gema from 7:30. Beco to 2 am. Nova Capela. Metro Cinelândia. Flamengo SailGP · MAM Buren Penultimate · Art + Racing SailGP Day 1 from 10 am at Praia do Flamengo. MAM Buren sails penultimate day (free, closes tomorrow). Same waterfront - combine art and racing. The best daytime programme in the city today. Looking Ahead Sun · Buren Final · SailGP Day 2 · Roxette Tomorrow: Buren FINAL DAY + SailGP Day 2 + Roxette Vivo Rio 9 pm. Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes CCBB. Apr 15: Cine Jazz #2 Electric Miles Band. Apr 26: The Weeknd. The weekend closes with three major events. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Feijoada Raiz 11 am + Amigos da Cacilda + Show 8 pm + Mahmundi e Jaloo 10:30 pm · Copacabana. Cidade Negra · Circo Voador 11 pm · Lapa. Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix Day 1 · Flamengo from 10 am. Rio Scenarium · Peak Sat · Feijoada 12 pm + Night 7 pm–2 am+. Carioca da Gema · Sat 8:30 pm · Lapa. Beco do Rato · Sat 6 pm–2 am. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Buren penultimate day. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Saturday April 11 2026. Tomorrow: Buren FINAL DAY. SailGP Day 2. Roxette Vivo Rio 9 pm.

Related: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Friday, April 10, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Saturday, April 11, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 4, 2026