Annamalai Slams DMK Over Drug Abuse, Corruption, Lists Key Concerns

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Saturday said that people have been raising key concerns such as the need to curb drug abuse, improve the quality of government schools and enhance road infrastructure during his campaign across Tamil Nadu. Addressing the reporters, he alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has failed to address these basic issues.

Annamalai on 'DMK Files', Corruption Allegations

Referring to what he called the "DMK Files," Annamalai said he had submitted complaints to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and officials had visited the BJP office to conduct inquiries. He also alleged a Rs 160 crore corruption scam involving a minister, stating that he had provided supporting evidence.

According to him, a DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police visited the party office and conducted an inquiry, but no action has been taken so far. He expressed confidence that once there is a change in government, strict action will be taken, including conducting investigations and holding those responsible accountable.

Condemns Film Leak

On the leak of the film, Jananayagan Annamalai said the incident was unfortunate and strongly condemned it. He stated that he would watch the film as a fan upon its release. He emphasised that the film represents the hard work of many and demanded strict action against those responsible, adding that he would support a CBI probe if necessary.

Predicts DMK's Political Future

Annamalai further claimed that if the DMK loses the 2026 elections, Kanimozhi may float a separate party, while Chief Minister MK Stalin could take a different political path, leading to uncertainty within the party. He also alleged that Senthil Balaji would act based on political opportunities.

Annamalai stated that the NDA's victory would ensure that the DMK does not return to power and predicted that Senthil Balaji would face a historic defeat in the Coimbatore South constituency.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)