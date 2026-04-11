IPL 2024: Ro-Ko Rivalry Resumes As MI Host RCB At Wankhede Stadium

It will be a 'Super Sunday' for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fans as the Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. 'Ro-Ko', India's now ODI-only stalwarts, after months of dominating the 50-over format for India, will be battling as rivals. Both MI and defending champions RCB were brutalised by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the rising 15-year-old star, in their previous outings against Rajasthan Royals. While MI aims get a win after two successive losses, RCB aim to get back to their winning ways after a set-back, where they were single-handedly outdone by a boy wonder from Bihar.

Ro vs Ko: A Clash of Titans

From 'Ro-Ko' to 'Ro vs Ko' Rohit and Virat are two of India's most precious assets of their ODI set-up, and since their Test and T20I retirements, their respective fanbases on social media have seemed to mellow down, deciding to enjoy the twilight of their careers and cherishing each run, each appearance with immense joy and togetherness. The fanbases would undoubtedly back their respective favourites religiously for the high-octane IPL clash at Wankhede, as it has been the case with the fan-war culture brought by the IPL. In RCB vs MI matches during the IPL, it is Virat who enjoys an upper hand with 922 runs in 34 matches and 33 innings at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 128.77, with six fifties. On the other hand, Rohit, who also had battles with Virat during his days as a Deccan Chargers player, has represented MI in 26 matches against RCB, scoring 629 runs in 25 innings at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of over 142, with four fifties and a best score of 94.

High-intent RCB batting vs a leaking MI bowling attack

Eight batters in the ongoing edition of the IPL have made at least 50 runs at a 200-plus run strike rate. Three of these players are from RCB, skipper Rajat Patidar (142 runs in three innings at an average of 71.00, with a strike rate of 200 and one fifty), Devdutt Padikkal (125 runs in three innings at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 201.61 with two fifties), and Tim David (99 runs in three innings at an average of 99.00 and a strike rate of 225.00, with a fifty) belong to this list, as per ESPNCricinfo. MI, however do not have anyone on this list, with Rohit (118 runs in three innings at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 168.57 with a fifty) being their top performer with the bat. However, MI's bowling has been a matter of worry, as four of their bowlers, Shardul Thakur (12.88), Allah Ghazanfar (12.00), Mayank Markande (12.00) and Trent Boult (12.00) have economy rates of 12 or more after playing two or more games this season. Markande and Boult have been wicketless so far.

RCB aims to better win-loss record against MI

As per ESPNCricinfo, MI have had more success against RCB, wth 21 wins and 14 losses, but the past five matches have seen MI winning just two and RCB taking the other three.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad

Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)

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