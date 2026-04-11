Asha Bhosle Rushed To Hospital After Cardiac Arrest, Family Shares Update

Asha Bhosle Cardiac Arrest: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised in Mumbai after a health scare. Here's the latest update on her condition and a look at her iconic musical journey. Read On

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 following a cardiac episode. She is currently under observation in the emergency unit, where doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared that the singer had been dealing with extreme fatigue along with a chest infection, which led to her hospitalisation. The family has requested privacy, adding that treatment is ongoing and they remain hopeful about her recovery.

Born on September 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey early and went on to become one of the most recorded voices in the world. Her ability to seamlessly adapt to multiple genres-classical, ghazal, folk, pop, and cabaret-set her apart in Indian music.

Over the decades, she has sung in several languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, building a legacy that very few artists can match.

A significant part of Asha Bhosle's success came through her collaborations with legendary composer R. D. Burman. Together, they created unforgettable classics that continue to define Bollywood music.

Songs like“Dum Maro Dum,”“Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” and“Chura Liya Hai Tumne” remain evergreen hits. Her expressive voice and versatility brought life to countless on-screen moments, making her an enduring favourite across generations.