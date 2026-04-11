SRK-Kajol's DDLJ On The Academy's List Of Favourite Romantic Films

DDLJ Features in The Academy's Favourite Romantic Films List

One of Bollywood's most cherished on-screen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has found a place in The Academy's list of favourite romantic films.

In a social media post, The Academy shared a list of favourites, showing DDLJ joining the likes of 'You, Me & Tuscany', 'The Holiday', and 'Eat Pray Love'.

The nod quickly caught the attention of none other than Kajol, who posted a brief yet playful response to it.

"I vote for DDLJ," Kajol wrote. I vote for DDLJ - Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 11, 2026

A Bollywood Phenomenon

Directed by Aditya Chopra, 'DDLJ' was released in 1995 and went on to become one of India's biggest hits. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

Bronze Statue Honours DDLJ in London

SRK and Kajol were recently present in London to unveil a bronze statue of their legendary characters.

The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

The bronze statue depicted Shah Rukh and Kajol in a signature pose from the film. And SRK-Kajol re-created that pose during the event.

Stars Reflect on Film's Lasting Impact

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, "DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love, how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it, and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released."

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, "It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations."

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