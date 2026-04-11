Edappadi Set For 3-Cornered Fight In 2026 As Palaniswami Seeks 6Th Term

The Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district is a critical battleground for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections because it serves as the political home of AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is now seeking a sixth term.

A Three-Cornered Fight

The upcoming elections to elect the 234-member Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu have shaped Edappadi into a three-cornered fight featuring Palaniswami for the AIADMK, C. Kasi for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Priyadharshini for the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). C Kasi is a seasoned local political figure within the DMK's Salem district unit, officially announced as the candidate for the Edappadi seat as part of the party's broader strategy to field strong local faces against top opposition leaders. Priyadharshini, on the other hand, represents the NTK. Her background is consistent with the NTK's governance model, rooted in Tamil identity, self-sufficiency, and ecological preservation, challenging that of the traditional Dravidian majors.

Palaniswami's Electoral Dominance in His Bastion

However, Edapaddi has been a traditional AIADMK bastion for over a decade, and its political importance is tied heavily to Palaniswami's leadership. In 2021, he won with a record-breaking margin of 93,802 votes, securing 163,154 votes against DMK's T Sambathkumar, who polled 69,352 votes. The voter turnout that year was 90.23% out of a total electorate of 274,079.

In the 2016 election, Palaniswami also emerged victorious but with a smaller margin of 42,022 votes, receiving 98,703 votes in a more divided contest where N Annadurai of the PMK came second with 56,681 votes, and P A Murugesan of the DMK stood third with 55,149 votes.

Local Issues Take Centre Stage

Though EPS is known to have improved connectivity in the constituency, including the construction of bridges and roads, and has developed the region significantly, Edappadi faces several pressing local issues that dominate voter concerns. As a predominantly agricultural hub, Edappadi faces the issue centred on the efficient use of the Cauvery river surplus water to support a region that, despite its proximity to the Mettur Dam, has historically faced irrigation challenges.

The Mettur Surplus Water Scheme

The defining project for the region is the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme. In 2012, EPS launched the scheme during his tenure as Chief Minister. The scheme aims to divert floodwaters that would otherwise flow into the sea into 100 dry lakes and tanks across the Edappadi, Omalur, and Mettur regions. In the lead-up to the 2026 elections, EPS has actively pressured the current administration to manage water releases more effectively. EPS had alleged that work to fill up the 100 lakes had "slowed down" in the DMK regime.

Another long-pending demand for the voters here is a bridge across the Cauvery River to connect Poolampatti in Salem to Nerinjipettai in Erode, which would reduce travel distances by over 20 kilometres.

Election Schedule and Broader Alliances

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)