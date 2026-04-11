Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Char Dham Yatra Prep, Law And Order

CM Dhami Reviews Yatra Prep, Law and Order in Nainital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday chaired a meeting with district officials at the Circuit House in Kathgodam area of Nainital. The discussions focus on human-wildlife conflict, preparations for the upcoming Yatra season, and the prevailing law and order situation.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "All preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed. Continuous review of it is ongoing... Every department is making proper preparations for the tasks that need to be done. We will welcome all devotees coming to the Char Dham..." While reacting to the women's reservation, he said, "Very historic work is happening in the country. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed, and for the first time in the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are going to get full reservation at the representation level... I congratulate the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is coming to Dehradun. It is a great gift for Uttarakhand and the entire country; the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is going to be inaugurated... This will provide a lot of convenience for everyone."

Chamoli Gears Up for Pilgrim Rush

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar said that the administration is ensuring all necessary preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. While speaking to ANI, he said that arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims.

"We are preparing for the Char Dham Yatra, which is going to start from April 23. All arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims," he informed. The DM further informed that commercial gas cylinders are being distributed to all hotels and restaurants in the district. Additionally, extra resources are being provided to hotel and restaurant owners to manage the expected rush.

Development Projects Under Review

On Friday, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of various announcements made under the Chief Minister's declarations related to different Assembly constituencies of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at the Secretariat. The Chief Minister directed officials to accord top priority to the issues raised by public representatives and ensure their prompt and effective resolution.

The Chief Minister said, "MLAs convey the problems of their respective constituencies to the government, and therefore, it is the responsibility of the administration to take them seriously and act upon them. He instructed that short-term works should be completed at the earliest, while long-term projects should be executed in a phased manner within stipulated timelines. He emphasised that any laxity in the progress of work would not be tolerated."

During the review, the Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure better coordination among departments for the effective implementation of schemes involving multiple departments. He said such projects should be regularly reviewed at the Chief Secretary level to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution. (ANI)

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