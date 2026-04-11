Nitish Kumar Moves From CM Residence After Taking Rajya Sabha Oath

Shifting of goods is underway from the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday.

Key Political Developments

Longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. Kumar has also been elected as JD(U) president unopposed, after no other candidate filed nomination for the post.

NDA Reaffirms Unity

BJP president Nitin Nabin had said in an interview with ANI that there are no differences in the NDA over the pending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister. "There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Nabin told ANI.

A Look at Nitish Kumar's Career

Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.

(ANI)

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