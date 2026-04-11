Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Visits RSS HQ In Nagpur, Meets Mohan Bhagwat

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has broken box office records and continues to perform strongly in its fourth week.

According to PTI, the actor visited memorials of K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar in Nagpur on Friday. He paid tribute at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, located in Reshimbagh, where both leaders are commemorated.

During the visit, RSS representatives introduced Singh to the lives of the organisation's first two chiefs and explained the history and significance of the memorial site.

Meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

As per a report by The Telegraph, Singh also met Mohan Bhagwat. The discussion reportedly covered his film as well as insights into the organisation's activities and service initiatives.

The actor was seen under tight security during his visit. Photos of him leaving the airport in a white kurta circulated widely on social media, with fans praising his look and expressing admiration for his recent success.

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Singh is set to appear next in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic film set in a zombie-infested world. It will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father, Hansal Mehta.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is the concluding chapter in the Dhurandha duology. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several returning from the first instalment.

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The narrative follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating Karachi's criminal networks and political corridors while seeking retribution linked to the 26/11 attacks. The storyline weaves in elements inspired by real-world developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, lending the film a layered geopolitical backdrop.

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Shot extensively across India and Thailand, with locations such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh doubling for cross-border settings, the film was mounted on a large scale. Principal photography began in July 2024 and wrapped in October 2025. The soundtrack is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, continuing his association with the franchise. At 229 minutes, the film ranks among the longest Indian productions to date.