CDB Strengthens St Lucia's Healthcare With Donation Of Equipment And Vehicles

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Saint Lucia to strengthen healthcare delivery withdonation of equipment and vehicles

The initiatives, namely the Building Capacity and Resilience in the Health Sector Project valued at USD $5.2 million and the Building Public Health System Resilience Project valued at USD 11.7 million are being implemented by the government of Saint Lucia in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

“The official handover ceremony marked another milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and build long term resilience within the national health system,” said the ministry of health in a press release Friday to mark the official handover ceremony deemed,“another milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.”

Dr Isaac Solomon, vice president of operations at the CDB confirmed that goods handed over at the ceremony, will be deployed across several health facilities.

“A significant portion of resources will be directed towards infrastructure works at healthcare facilities across the island. Overall, over 30 facilities in urban and rural areas will benefit under this project. [Today], we are pleased to hand over goods that will be used across seven health facilities, office furniture and vehicles under the European Investment Bank and under the Inter-American Development Bank line of credit, software, vehicles, labs and office equipment and more. The pharmaceuticals procured under the project have already been distributed to all primary healthcare facilities across Saint Lucia. We commend the political will exhibited by the government through these significant investments. We acknowledge the leadership of minister Jn Baptiste and permanent secretary Jenny Daniel as well as the project team working daily and going above and beyond to implement these projects.”

Minister Moses Jn Baptiste, emphasised the importance of collaboration across the health sector.

“Our government is very focused on improving health outcomes. I want to thank all of the professionals who continue to work, whether it be at the hospitals or the Wellness Centers, whether you are working in the community or even in the private sector. I want to say to you now is the time for us to integrate. Now is the time for us to work even more closely. Now is the time for us to draw on each other and I really want to thank the Caribbean Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the Inter-American. Development Bank and all of our partners who continue to stand with us. We will need you even more, but we will continue to rely on our creativity and to make these programs work.”

Assistant permanent secretary in the ministry of health, Christell Felix, highlighted the practical benefits of the newly acquired resources.

“The vehicles will improve mobility and outreach enabling our emergencies and public health priorities. The biomedical equipment will support our clinicians in delivering more accurate diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes, ultimately elevating the standard of care provided to our people. This initiative comes at a critical time as we continue to strengthen our systems against current and emerging health challenges while also preparing for future shocks, whether they be public health emergencies, natural disasters or other unforeseen events. Resilience is no longer optional it is essential.”

The donation of equipment and vehicles was made possible through the combined support of the Caribbean Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The post CDB strengthens St Lucia's healthcare with donation of equipment and vehicles appeared first on Caribbean News Global.