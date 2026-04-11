Guyana Open For Business - EXIM Bank Signals New Investments

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Chairman and president of the Export–Import Bank of the United States, John Jovanovic, has reaffirmed the United States' commitment to deepening economic ties with Guyana during an official visit aimed at advancing key bilateral initiatives.

Jovanovic, who has been serving in the role since 2025, led a delegation to Georgetown, where he engaged president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and members of his cabinet on expanding cooperation in infrastructure and investment.

During the engagement, the EXIM chairman praised president Ali's leadership, noting that his“enthusiasm, creativity, brilliance and vision” continue to inspire confidence in Guyana's development trajectory and its role within the Western Hemisphere.

“We are grateful to have a strong partner in Georgetown and with the Guyanese people,” Jovanovic said, expressing optimism about building a region that is“safe, prosperous and secure.”

Members of the delegation described the visit as an important opportunity to witness firsthand the rapid transformation underway, highlighting the project's impact on infrastructure development and national growth.

In addition to the energy initiative, Jovanovic disclosed that a letter of interest was issued for the development of deep-water ports, signalling further opportunities for collaboration in strengthening Guyana's logistics and trade capacity.

The engagement also included meetings with the American Chamber of Commerce and representatives of Lindsayca Inc., the United States-based firm executing the USD 527 million EXIM-financed Gas-to-Energy project.

According to Jovanovic, the strides made during the visit are expected to shape the next phase of Guyana-US relations, with developments over the next six to 12 months likely to influence cooperation for decades to come.

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