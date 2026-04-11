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Scottish Football Unites To Tackle Most Common Cancer In Young Men
(MENAFN- Pressat) Scottish football is uniting this weekend to tackle the most common cancer affecting young men, as clubs across the country back a national awareness campaign encouraging men to check themselves and catch the disease early.
“Tackling Testicular Cancer”, led by Cahonas Scotland in partnership with PFA Scotland, is using the reach of the game to drive awareness of early detection and break down stigma around men's health.
Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 45, with around 2,400 men diagnosed each year in the UK. When detected early, survival rates are above 95%. Despite this, many men still do not check themselves regularly or delay speaking to a doctor.
Clubs across Scotland, including Celtic, Dundee, Livingston, Dundee United and St Mirren, are taking part across the weekend, with further activity involving Falkirk and Rangers.
Players have been wearing campaign warm-up shirts, while Cahonas Scotland has delivered awareness sessions directly to professional squads, taking the message into dressing rooms and using football's reach to connect with men across Scotland.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor said:“As a club, we're proud to support the 'Tackling Testicular Cancer' campaign this weekend. It's the most common cancer affecting young men, but when it's identified early it is highly treatable.
Raising awareness is vital, and we would encourage everyone to take a moment to understand the signs and symptoms and to carry out regular self-checks.
Speaking after a session with Cahonas Scotland, Rangers midfielder Connor Barron said:“It was really interesting having Cahonas in today. Hearing the stories and learning how to check yourself properly was important, and it helps take away some of the embarrassment around it.
It's something we'll all take away, because checking yourself only takes a couple of minutes and it could save your life.”
Paul McCaffery, Community Engagement Officer at Cahonas Scotland and a testicular cancer survivor, said:“I say Cahonas saved my life because I found my lump using their self-check guide. I didn't know what to look for before that. I went through surgery and chemotherapy, and now I'm working with the charity to make sure other men don't go through it alone.”
Ritchie Marshall, CEO of Cahonas Scotland, added:“Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men, yet too many are still not checking themselves. By taking this message into football, we can reach men who might never otherwise hear it, and that can save lives.”
Men are encouraged to check themselves monthly and speak to a doctor if they notice any changes.
“Tackling Testicular Cancer”, led by Cahonas Scotland in partnership with PFA Scotland, is using the reach of the game to drive awareness of early detection and break down stigma around men's health.
Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 45, with around 2,400 men diagnosed each year in the UK. When detected early, survival rates are above 95%. Despite this, many men still do not check themselves regularly or delay speaking to a doctor.
Clubs across Scotland, including Celtic, Dundee, Livingston, Dundee United and St Mirren, are taking part across the weekend, with further activity involving Falkirk and Rangers.
Players have been wearing campaign warm-up shirts, while Cahonas Scotland has delivered awareness sessions directly to professional squads, taking the message into dressing rooms and using football's reach to connect with men across Scotland.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor said:“As a club, we're proud to support the 'Tackling Testicular Cancer' campaign this weekend. It's the most common cancer affecting young men, but when it's identified early it is highly treatable.
Raising awareness is vital, and we would encourage everyone to take a moment to understand the signs and symptoms and to carry out regular self-checks.
Speaking after a session with Cahonas Scotland, Rangers midfielder Connor Barron said:“It was really interesting having Cahonas in today. Hearing the stories and learning how to check yourself properly was important, and it helps take away some of the embarrassment around it.
It's something we'll all take away, because checking yourself only takes a couple of minutes and it could save your life.”
Paul McCaffery, Community Engagement Officer at Cahonas Scotland and a testicular cancer survivor, said:“I say Cahonas saved my life because I found my lump using their self-check guide. I didn't know what to look for before that. I went through surgery and chemotherapy, and now I'm working with the charity to make sure other men don't go through it alone.”
Ritchie Marshall, CEO of Cahonas Scotland, added:“Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men, yet too many are still not checking themselves. By taking this message into football, we can reach men who might never otherwise hear it, and that can save lives.”
Men are encouraged to check themselves monthly and speak to a doctor if they notice any changes.
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