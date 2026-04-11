Ukraine Could Play Useful Role In Strait Of Hormuz, UK Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by British Minister of State for Armed Forces Al Carns, during a visit to Kyiv, according to Reuters, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Ukraine has some of the best technology in the world that it's developed here in the war. I think that could provide utility in the Middle East, as we're seeing already against Shahed drones, all the way through to the Strait of Hormuz,” Carns said.

According to the minister, his visit was intended to reassure Kyiv that the war in Ukraine remained Britain's top defense and security priority.

Carns also noted that Britain has much to learn from Ukraine's battlefield innovations, particularly in drone technology, data use, and artificial intelligence.

“It's a revolution in military affairs, and we need to move faster,” he said.

He added that incorporating such military advancements into the UK's 10-year defense investment plan – due late last year – is taking time but the ⁠report will be ready this spring.

Carns urged Ukraine to accelerate exports of its advanced technologies to secure a share of the global market and to enhance training and development in cooperation with NATO allies.

Ukrainian experts down Shahed drones across, Zelensky says

Earlier, the United States, Israel, and Iran agreed to a two-week mutual ceasefire and to reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian military personnel are taking part in consultations on how the Strait will operate.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine