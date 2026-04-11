Russian Forces Carry Out 50 Attacks Since Start Of Day, Fiercest Fighting In Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, citing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, April 11, Ukrinform saw.

Russian forces shelled border settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Korenok, Atynske, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Yastrubshchyna, Zhuravka, Budky in the Sumy region, as well as Zarichche and Yeline in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were four combat clashes, along with 28 shelling incidents, one involving multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted two assaults near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops made three attempts to improve their positions near Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, four assaults took place near Zarichne and toward Shyikivka and Lyman.

No active combat operations were reported in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, there were 13 attempts to push Ukrainian troops back near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, three clashes occurred near Novohryhorivka and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four assaults near Solodke, Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Chervone. Russian aviation also struck areas near Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Chervone, and Rivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian aircraft carried out strikes on Obshche and Omelnyk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces attempted three unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

On other fronts, no significant changes in the situation were reported, and no enemy advances were recorded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire for Easter, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would observe the truce only in a reciprocal manner.