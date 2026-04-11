SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Latest Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The video was released by the SSU press service, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, the exchange is the result of coordinated work by the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies acting under the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lubinets reports on health condition of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

As reported earlier, on April 11, 2026, a total of 175 Ukrainian servicemen and seven civilians returned from Russian captivity as part of the exchange.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram