SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Latest Prisoner Exchange
According to the statement, the exchange is the result of coordinated work by the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies acting under the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky.Read also: Lubinets reports on health condition of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
As reported earlier, on April 11, 2026, a total of 175 Ukrainian servicemen and seven civilians returned from Russian captivity as part of the exchange.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
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