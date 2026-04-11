DM Fedorov Discusses Defense Cooperation Priorities With Norwegian Counterpart

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov, reported this on Telegram.

“I held a working meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik ahead of the Ramstein meeting. We agreed on cooperation priorities – air defense, drones, innovation, and strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces,” he wrote.

Fedorov also thanked Norway for funding a project providing drone-based basic equipment for brigades. He said the decision will ensure that soldiers receive a guaranteed minimum number of drones every month, directly improving effectiveness on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian minister invited his Norwegian counterpart to visit Ukraine to observe the operation of“small air defense,” drones, and the technological elements of the Armed Forces in real combat conditions.

Fedorov noted that over recent months Ukraine has strengthened its air defense, scaled up“small air defense” systems using interceptor drones, and improved target engagement effectiveness. At the same time, asymmetric operations continue to target Russia's economic capacity.

He outlined key priorities for the coming period as strengthening air defense and developing the PURL initiative, supporting the Czech initiative, expanding the drone-based brigade supply project, and scaling defense innovations.

Next Ramstein meeting to take place on April 15

As reported by Ukrinform, in March 2026, Ukrainian interceptor drones destroyed more than 33,000 Russian drones of various types – twice as many as in February.