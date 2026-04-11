Over 60 Drone And Artillery Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region, Leaving One Civilian Injured
In the Nikopol district, the town of Nikopol as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities came under fire. Fires broke out, and infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, a shop, outbuildings, and trucks were damaged. A 64-year-old woman was injured and will receive outpatient treatment.
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Sofiivka, Novopillia, Zelenodolsk, and Hrushivka communities were also targeted, with a house and a vehicle damaged.Read also: Russian attacks leave three killed, eight injured in Kherson region
Earlier reports said that a 67-year-old man was killed in a drone strike on Nikopol.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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