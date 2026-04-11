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Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson Injures Four, Including Minor

Russian Artillery Strike On Kherson Injures Four, Including Minor


2026-04-11 03:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A child injured in Russian strikes on Kherson's Korabelnyi district at around 14:30 was taken to hospital. The 14-year-old boy was diagnosed with a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head injury. The victim is under medical supervision, and his condition is assessed as moderate,” the statement said.

Overall, four people were injured and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko reported that one of the injured women is in serious condition.

Authorities said a direct hit on a multi-story residential building caused severe damage to an upper-floor apartment, with neighboring flats also affected.

“Several apartments were damaged, dozens of windows shattered, and the roof was pierced,” Shanko said.

Read also: Over 60 drone and artillery strikes hit Dnipro petrovsk region, leaving one civilian injured

Earlier reports indicated that three people were killed and eight injured in Russian strikes across the Kherson region on April 11.

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UkrinForm

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