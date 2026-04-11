Iran Asserts Acception Of Its Several Conditions By U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The two conditions put forward by Iran to start discussions with the mediation of Pakistan in Islamabad have been accepted by the U.S., Trend reports.

The two conditions put forward by Iran are the release of Iranian assets frozen in other countries and the restoration of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The talks between the U.S. and Iran have started today in Islamabad with the mediation of Pakistan. The Iranian delegation in the talks is headed by the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.