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President Ilham Aliyev Fulfills Dream Of Young Resident Of Village Of Khanoba (VIDEO)

President Ilham Aliyev Fulfills Dream Of Young Resident Of Village Of Khanoba (VIDEO)


2026-04-11 03:06:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. As reported, on March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the village of Khanoba in the Khojavend district, where they visited the house of Beybala Gasimov, who had moved to the village, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev also spoke with the son of a village resident, little Ayaz.

During a warm conversation, the child asked the head of state for a red KamAZ truck.

A short time later, President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the child's dream by gifting his family a KamAZ truck.

We present a report from AzTV on this matter:

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Trend News Agency

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