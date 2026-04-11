President Ilham Aliyev Fulfills Dream Of Young Resident Of Village Of Khanoba (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev also spoke with the son of a village resident, little Ayaz.
During a warm conversation, the child asked the head of state for a red KamAZ truck.
A short time later, President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the child's dream by gifting his family a KamAZ truck.
We present a report from AzTV on this matter:
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