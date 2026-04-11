Energy Minister Inspects Phosphate Exploration Projects In South

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday had on-site observation of phosphate ore exploration projects on Saturday in southern Jordan, including drilling operations.During a tour, he reviewed the progress of exploration carried out by the ministry's geology and mining technical teams, where core wells are drilled in an area over 50 square kilometers to assess phosphate ore reserves in the region.Kharabsheh said the ministry's efforts are in line with Royal directives, the economic modernization vision and the mining sector's strategy.He stressed the need to enhance the geological database and increase the level of explored reserves of strategic minerals, such as phosphate, base metals, rare earth elements, and others, thus ensuring accurate preliminary information for investors and opening new horizons for investment in the mining sector.One of the ministry's policies is to maximize mineral resources' added value through reducing exports in their raw form and encouraging the expansion of related processing industries to achieve the best economic revenue and enhance the sector's contribution to GDP, said the minister.These projects, he pointed out, are a key step to expand phosphate processing industries, including phosphoric acid and fertilizer production, as well as materials used in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, which will contribute to supporting the national economy and creating job opportunities in future, especially when industrial projects are launched in mining areas.During his tour, the minister was briefed on the strategic importance of phosphate ore in Jordan, as one of the most important natural resources upon which the national economy relies.Initial phosphate exploration in the Kingdom began in the mid-20th century, before exploration expanded to multiple locations with promising initial indications of phosphate deposits in central and eastern Jordan, which are currently being evaluated scientifically.The Minister said Karak and Tafileh, as well as central and southern Jordan, are rich in diverse mineral resources in addition to phosphate ore. Important industrial minerals such as limestone and dolomite also exist, along with raw materials used in the construction industry. Oil shale is also found in commercial quantities in the region, which is a vital strategic resource for the Kingdom due to its role in enhancing energy security and diversifying energy sources, he added.