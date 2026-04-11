Lebanon: Death Toll From Israeli War Rises To 2,020

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 11 (Petra) – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon between March 2 and April 11 has risen to 2,020, with 6,436 people injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced Saturday.The Ministry stated that more than 15 people were killed or wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeting the town of Tuffahta in southern Lebanon.It condemned the repeated targeting of medical personnel as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. The ministry added that the Israeli violations would be documented and pursued through international legal channels to safeguard the rights of those serving in humanitarian roles.