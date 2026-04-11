Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach USD 1.20 Trillion By 2031 With Rising Demand For Electrification Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Commercial Vehicles Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the commercial vehicles market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the commercial vehicles market size was valued at USD 0.97 trillion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 1.20 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.48% during the market forecast period.

The commercial vehicles industry is witnessing a shift in fleet purchasing decisions, as operators reassess long-term costs, emissions requirements, and fuel alternatives. While traditional fuel-powered vehicles still dominate, the pace of adoption for hybrid and electric commercial vehicles is increasing. This transition is influenced by policy mandates, fuel cost concerns, and evolving customer expectations in logistics and public transport.

Key Trends Shaping the Commercial Vehicles Market

Electrification Trends in the Commercial Vehicles Market: One of the most visible commercial vehicles market trends is the gradual move toward electrification. Fleet operators are exploring battery-electric and hybrid models to reduce emissions and comply with stricter environmental regulations. However, adoption is not uniform, as infrastructure challenges such as limited charging networks and grid delays still affect deployment timelines.

Fleet Cost Optimization and Capital Spending Adjustments: The commercial vehicles industry is also seeing a shift in how fleet owners manage investments. Companies are becoming more cautious in capital spending, focusing on vehicles that offer better lifecycle value. This includes evaluating fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, and resale value.

Regional Policy Support and Infrastructure Development: Government incentives and policy frameworks are playing a crucial role in the commercial vehicles market growth. Countries in Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, are supporting adoption through subsidies and infrastructure development programs.

Rising Competition and Technology Race: Competition in the commercial vehicles market is intensifying as both established manufacturers and new entrants compete for market share. Traditional players are investing in new technologies, while emerging companies are focusing on electric mobility and production scale.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Commercial Vehicles Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Buses

Heavy-duty commercial trucks

Medium-duty commercial trucks

Light commercial pick-up trucks

Light commercial vans

By Propulsion Type

Hybrid and electric vehicles

Internal combustion engine vehicles

By Gross Vehicle Weight Rating

Class one (below light tonnage range)

Class two (light commercial range)

Class three (medium range)

Class four (upper medium range)

Class five (heavy-duty range)

By End-Use Industry

Logistics and e-commerce

Construction and mining

Public transport

Utilities and municipal services

Others including agriculture and retail

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Commercial Vehicles Market Landscape

The commercial vehicles market share is shaped by a mix of global manufacturers and regional players competing across product categories and technologies. Leading companies in the industry are focusing on product diversification, electrification strategies, and partnerships to strengthen their position.

Major Companies

Daimler Truck AG

Dongfeng Motor Corporation Ltd.

Volvo Group

PACCAR Inc.

Traton SE

Conclusion

The commercial vehicles market forecast reflects a balanced outlook, where steady demand is supported by logistics expansion, infrastructure investment, and regulatory frameworks. While electrification is gaining attention, the transition remains gradual due to infrastructure and cost-related challenges.

The commercial vehicles market growth will continue to depend on how effectively manufacturers and fleet operators manage this transition. Regions with strong policy support and infrastructure readiness are expected to lead adoption, while others may progress at a slower pace.

At the same time, the industry is likely to see ongoing competition as companies refine their offerings and expand into new segments. The focus on efficiency, sustainability, and cost management will remain central to shaping the commercial vehicles market trends in the coming years.

Industry Related Reports

Africa Used Car Market: The Africa Used Car Market is witnessing growth driven by increasing demand for affordable transportation and rising vehicle imports across the region. Expanding digital sales channels and growing urbanization are further supporting market expansion.

Get more insights:

Europe Two-Wheeler Market size: The Europe Two-Wheeler Market was valued at USD 17.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.93%. Growth is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient mobility solutions and rising adoption of electric two-wheelers.

Get more insights:

Philippines Used Car Market share: The Philippines Used Car Market is expected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2025 to USD 8.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.06%. Rising demand for cost-effective vehicles and increasing penetration of online marketplaces are key drivers of market growth.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...